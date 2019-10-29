PUNTA GORDA — Florida International Air Show is coming up Nov. 1-3 at Punta Gorda Airport. The Sun asked the performers this year to answer some questions about themselves and the future of airshows.
Here’s what they had to say....
Name: Rob Reider Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio Age: 71
Reider will be announcing the show. “I travel to most of my shows in a Van’s RV-7A. It’s a two-seat, ‘Amateur-Built, Experimental’ airplane that is perfect for my wife and me to travel to just about anywhere in the country. It’s an amazing airplane that travels at about 180 mph and gets approximately 26 miles per gallon of gas. If we were to drive from our home just outside of Cincinnati, it would take us 15 hours to drive to Punta Gorda. It is a wonderful way to travel and the sense of freedom from the airlines is hard to describe!”
What drew you to flying and how old were you during your first solo flight?
When I was working in television in the Midwest, I had the opportunity to do a flight with the USAF Thunderbirds. I’d always loved aviation but after that flight the “flying bug” “bit!” I soloed at age 31 and received my private pilot’s license within a year.
How does flying and performing make you feel?
As an announcer, I have the best seat in the house and it’s gratifying to be able to share my passion for flight with spectators all over the country. While the airplanes got me into the business, it’s the friends who have kept me in the business!
What do you think air shows will look like 100 years from now?
I have NO idea.
How many air shows have you announced, and do you have a favorite show or appearance so far?
I started announcing back in 1978, joined the International Council of Air Shows (ICAS) in 1995, and have been a full-time announcer since 2006. Since that time I’ve announced at more than 250 air shows all over the country. It’s really tough to pick a favorite because many of the shows I’ve done multiple times and some very good friendships have been made.
