Abel Albarran wanted to get through North Port with the minimum amount of pitches on Friday so he would be able to pitch against Cardinal Mooney next week.
Alas, Albarran happens to be a strikeout pitcher. There’s no such thing as a low pitch count when you’re throwing unhittable pitches.
Lemon Bay’s staff ace struck out 10 and carried a no-hitter into the fourth inning as the Manta Rays defeated the visiting Bobcats, 5-1, and avenged a 6-2 setback at North Port last week.
Albarran ended up throwing 90-plus pitches in lasting six innings.
“He worked well and had our guys off-balance a little bit,” North Port coach Miles Mayer said. “First time through the lineup, I think we were hesitant a little bit on him.”
Brayden Kelly’s two-out single in the fourth was North Port’s first hit. Albarran responded by striking out the next batter to end the inning.
Lemon Bay (17-5) led 2-0 by then after jumping on North Port starter Andrew Nelson in their first turn at the plate. Ryan Mickey got things started with a one-out double and scored on Joel Vazquez’s single. Vazquez went to second on the throw to the plate, then stole third base, setting a single-season school record for stolen bases at 35.
Albarran followed with a run-scoring single.
North Port broke through against Albarran in the top of the sixth behind Kelly’s sacrifice fly and loaded the bases with two outs, but Albarran got out of the jam with a pop foul.
Lemon Bay then put the game away in the bottom of the inning with two runs. Mickey and Vazquez again factored into the scoring with an RBI single and a bases loaded walk, respectively.
Mickey was in the lineup’s No. 2 spot because All-Area center fielder Sebastian Daubner is out indefinitely. The Mantas are also missing Jason Lepage, who suffered a season-ending arm surgery. That led to a bit of a slump until this week.
“(Mickey) made the jump this week and his first time was against Imagine (in a 14-1 win) on Wednesday,” Lemon Bay coach Zach Gonzales said. “He had it tonight; he broke it open. He came out firing today and I’m happy he stepped up. Hopefully if we don’t get Sebastian back, we’ve found a way to piece it together.”
North Port fell to 10-12 with the loss, its third consecutive setback since defeating Lemon Bay a week ago. Next up for the Bobcats is a tough closing kick at Venice on Tuesday and at Hardee the next day.
Mayer said games like Friday’s contest at Lemon Bay and next week will help prepare the Bobcats for the playoffs.
“Tonight was a primer for (the playoffs),” he said. “It’s getting us prepared, and those next two games are going to be good for us. It will be good competition and we’ll see good stuff on the mound and get us ready because we’re going to see the best in the playoff game.”
Lemon Bay had North Port circled on the calendar because a win on Friday would go a long way toward securing the No. 1 seed in its district.
“We needed to get this win,” Gonzales said. “We’re battling with Mariner for the top spot in the district, so hopefully this put us over the top.”
