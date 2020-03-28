An emergency alert from the Florida Surgeon General went out to Floridians' cell phones Saturday afternoon advising people over the age of 65 and those with medical conditions to stay home.
It also advised to all residents to follow social distancing.
This comes after the Florida Department of Health announced 565 more positive coronavirus cases between Friday and Saturday, bringing the state's total to 3,763 positive cases. Eight people also died from the illness in that timeframe.
The Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Scott Rivkees, issued a public health advisory Wednesday, March 25 asking vulnerable populations, including those over the age of 65 and all individuals with high-risk conditions, to remain in their homes to limit their exposure to the coronavirus.
"These measures include, but are not limited to: limiting contact with all persons outside of the home and distancing any unavoidable contact by a minimum of six feet; washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol; avoiding unnecessary touching of eyes, nose, and mouth, and washing hands prior to doing so; and cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces, including entryway door handles," the advisory stated.
High-risk conditions include chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma; serious heart conditions, immunocompromised status (as a result of cancer treatment, bone marrow or organ transplant, immune deficiencies, poorly controlled HIV or AIDS, or prolonged use of corticosteroids and other immune weakening medications), cancer, severe obesity, diabetes, renal failure and liver disease.
