April 1 marked the official start date of the annual Campaign Against Summer Hunger, but due to COVID-19 the campaign and summer programs have been accelerated.
All Faiths Food Bank has started summer programs and mobilized partners to help feed children much earlier than expected.
Did you know summer is normally the hungriest time of year for children in need? Due to current circumstances, school ended and hunger began in March.
Nearly 40,000 children in our community are at risk of hunger during June, July and August. Now school closures, changes in work schedules and social isolation are layering extra burdens on our neighbors. Some children have already lost school meals they depend on and families are struggling with lost wages.
Child hunger is a problem we can solve together.
Join All Faiths Food Bank’s Campaign Against Summer Hunger and you can provide twice as many needed meals!
When you give before May 15, your gift will double.
Give generously to help feed children today. Go to: allfaithsfoodbank.org/campaignagainstsummerhunger
