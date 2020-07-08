SARASOTA — If the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is correct, the hurricane season may be more active than normal.
With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, its compounding the problem of hunger in the region, according to All Faiths Food Bank.
Thus, that agency is taking additional measures to handle hurricane-plus-pandemic scenarios, it said in a news release.
The Food Bank has already secured supplies of emergency meals and water and has leased additional warehouse space for storage, it said. As in the past, the Food Bank will work directly with local emergency management operations in providing food, water and hygiene items during crisis situations.
It said it still has networks between Feeding America and Feeding Florida that would assist, if needed.
“All Faiths Food Bank is an essential partner and a critical disaster response organization that deserves the full support of the entire community,” Sarasota County Emergency Manager Ed McCrane said. “In addition to responding to hunger in the community every day, they stock up and prepare our community to ride out the storm and come to the rescue to feed thousands after major economic, man-made or natural disasters.”
All Faiths Food Bank works with emergency food supplies in Sarasota and DeSoto counties during hurricanes and other natural disasters.
“Even without the pandemic, this storm season would have been challenging; however, the intersection of these two events could be disastrous for the families we serve,” All Faiths Food Bank’s CEO Sandra Frank said. “One large storm could have a devastating impact on our neighbors and would potentially place even more strain on our community’s relief systems.”
All Faiths Food Bank said its seeing the economic impacts of COVID-19 on the community.
Additionally, during the summer months, the Food Bank works with schools and partner agencies to feed children who qualify for free or reduced meals while at school, but do not have access to those meals over the summer, the news release said. As of early June, the Food Bank had seen an increase in need of approximately 120%, with new clients increasing almost 45% at food distribution sites.
For more information, visit allfaithsfoodbank.org.
