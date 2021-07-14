All Faiths Food Bank received the 2021 Nonprofit of the Year Award from the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce.
"Our enduring gratitude to you, our donors, volunteers and partners, for standing with us during the pandemic," CEO Sandra Frank said in a news release. "Your incredible compassion and generosity made this honor possible.
"Despite all obstacles, no matter the circumstances, the All Faiths team never faltered. Closing the Food Bank was never an option. Yet we know that whatever we achieved in service to the community was because of you.
"On behalf of the entire All Faiths Food Bank team, Board of Directors, and the families we serve, our heartfelt appreciation for your remarkable support."
