New York Hair original salon has been around for 40 years according to present owner Natalie Cox. She purchased it in 2014 and has moved it to 2117 S. Tamiami Trail across the Galleria Plaza.
Combining the knowledge, experience and customer comments she chose to build a completely new salon. Installing new metallic epoxy flooring throughout, adding plumbing and everything for the shampoo bowls. She brought nothing from the old salon preferring to have all new modern equipment.
In the new salon they have 4 stations each with 2 chairs. They are a Keratin color treatment brand salon. Services include smoothing treatments leaving a real shine using Keratin which has won many awards. The team of 3 stylists do precision haircuts and coloring.
Three new shampoo stations offer adjustable titling shampoo bowls attached to the ergonomic seats, very comfortable with attached footrests. Offering all new styles, shampooing and blow dry, all clients get a shampoo and then a hot towel.
Clients include women, men and children and all begin with a consultation.
Cox said they are getting younger people who want the silver, gray and white colored hair and high school kids wanting colors.
“We specialize in whole color transformations. So many people have bad water in Venice which turns their hair orange and brassy,” said Cox. “A lot of those come for a toner removing the brassiness and holding the color longer.”
For wedding parties Cox blocks out the complete salon, brings food and mimosas encouraging the clients to hang out enjoying whatever music they prefer. The team does airbrush make-up and eyelash extensions. For proms and homecomings, they offer updos and make-ups.
She has a massage therapist providing all aspects of the service including facials and full body waxing.
Growing up in Cincinnati, OH, she went to hair school and then worked locally for a while before coming to Sarasota 7 years ago and working in several salons. Joining New York Hair, a year later. In the new location they offer clients complimentary beer, wine, coffee and tea.
New York Hair is open Mondays to Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and later Thursdays and Fridays till 7 p.m. Call 941-493-8395 for more information.
