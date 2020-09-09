SARASOTA — All Star Children’s Foundation recently announced its hiring of two new senior staff members.
Kristin Hoffman is its new chief program officer and Sharon Ghazarian will be All Star’s chief research officer.
They were cited for their expertise in childhood trauma and research programming.
Hoffman most recently served as the director of trauma psychology at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital while Ghazarian has extensive background as a methodology consultant for federally funded research grants and was the former senior director for Health Informatics at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.
Their positions at All Star are being funded by the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust and an anonymous donor.
“We’re grateful to the Flanzer Trust for recognizing the critical role that trauma plays in mental health,” McGillicuddy said in the news release. “Dr. Hoffman and Dr. Ghazarian bring a wealth of combined expertise, education and vision to All Star that will take the organization to new levels.”
Flanzer Trustee Dr. Dean Hautamaki said the trust’s commitment to All Star reflects the goals.
“We focus our support in transformative, non-profit ventures,” he said. “All Star is a primary example. It strives to heal children and families from the devastating impact of trauma. Their work will inform the practice of foster care on a state and national level. Their mission is no less than visionary — and we’re proud to be a part of it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.