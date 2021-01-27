Why squeeze the family into a small, single hotel room? You can sprawl out in your own home on wheels for less!
With fully equipped kitchens and baths, central air and heat, TVs, VCRs and surround-sound speakers, today’s RVs provide travelers with all the amenities of home. Many units also come equipped with slideout sections expanding the living, bedroom, kitchen and/or dining space at the touch of a button.
Most travelers report a disruption of sleep while on the road and trying to adjust to an unfamiliar bed. Not in an RV — you always sleep in your own bed with your favorite pillow and familiar surroundings, giving you a more restful night’s sleep (and no need to wonder who slept in that bed the night before.)
Another plus: There’s no settling for second-rate restaurants, or paying top dollar to eat well. You can dine in or out as you please. Fully equipped kitchens make food storage and preparation a snap.
What’s more, you can add the small touches that turn your rolling house into a literal home away from home. Family photos. Your favorite coffee. Your kayak. Your bike. Your family pet.
So kick off your shoes, settle in and enjoy the journey. In an RV, you may wander miles away from home, but not from the convenience and comforts you crave. In your RV, wherever you go, you’re always at home.
