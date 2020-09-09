Saturday morning, the curtain came down on the final performance of Allan Kollar, one of the prime movers and shakers at Venice Theatre for the past 22 years.
He died after a six-month bout with cancer.
Born on July 27 1964, in Marietta, Georgia, he was 56. He died in the Hospice unit at Venice Regional Bayfront Health.
“He was fearless, funny and endearing,” Venice Theatre’s producing artistic director Murray Chase said Sunday afternoon. “We worked side by side. Because of Allan, we were one of the first online theaters. When he established that, we figured that our online ticket sales would be 10 percent by this year. Instead we sell 74 percent online.
“A lot of folks have no idea of all he has done.”
Chase, the theater’s first full-time managing artistic director, was hired in 1995. Maureen Holland was hired in 1997 to assist Chase and also handle marketing. Kollar was hired in 1997 and the theater’s education department director came aboard in 1999.
That team would transform what was then called Venice Little Theatre into one that would drop the word “Little” within a few short years.
Kollar was a major contributor to the theater’s success as an administrator, actor, director and more.
“I was there when Murray (Chase) hired him,” Holland said. “Part of the reason he was hired was because of one sentence in the cover letter that came with his resume. He wrote ‘My goal is to have your job one day.’”
Chase still has that letter. The result of that decision would catapult an average community theater to the top in the ensuing years.
In a letter to the board, Chase mentioned some of the projects attributable to Kollar that made a positive impact on the theater’s bottom line:
• modernizing and computerizing the box office
• establishing the bar as a licensed business
• establishing and growing the concert season
• establishing and growing the annual cabaret festival
• establishing and growing the annual New York City trip
• establishing and nurturing the sister theater/mentor program with Artists Collaborative Theatre in Kentucky
• overseeing the growth of the theater’s volunteer force which today has some 1,500 members (quite large in a town the size of Venice, which has a population of about 20,000).
“Most importantly, he will be remembered for the heart and soul he brought to his work and friendships in the theater community,” Chase added in that letter.
Kollar moved to the area in 1981 and soon was performing in nearly all the area’s theaters, making friends and building his resume along the way.
Virtual memories
Within hours of his death, Facebook received close to 200 postings from friends and fellow actors and others who had known him or worked with him.
Among them were professionals like: Carolyn Michel of the Asolo Rep; director Steven Flaa; Jeffery Kin, managing artistic director of The Players Centre in Sarasota; and professional director Pam Wiley, who, like the others remarked about how special it was to work with Kollar.
“I have never seen it (Facebook) explode as it has in the last day,” Holland wrote Sunday. “How loved was Allan Kollar? Widely and very well by hundreds. One man affected so many lives, many that you have seen walk through the stage door at Venice Theatre.”
“Wish we could hug and cry together,” wrote Rhonda Sudik.
“ ‘Good evening everybody, my name is Allan. Everybody say, Hi Allan’ ... oh my heart,” wrote Kim Gardner Kollar.
“Rest in Peace dear friend Allan Kollar” wrote Candace Artim.
“It’s an expression of how much your family has touched our world. Well-deserved praise,” Louise Hamel wrote.
“It’s been pretty much Allan all day,” Holland added late Sunday afternoon.
Despair amid progress
Success of the programs implemented by Kollar, as well as what he did to grow the volunteer base, helped move Venice Theatre into its position as the No. 2 community theater in the U.S., just behind the Omaha Playhouse, which is in a city of 470,000 people.
While all these programs were being created, the theater also underwent major physical changes; new offices and rehearsal rooms on the second floor on the west side of the building plus a new balcony with additional seating and elevator and President’s Room for special events on the building’s east side.
“Allan’s death could not have come at a worse time,” Chase said. “His career and the theater were booming.”
Kollar was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer just six months ago — about the same time as the COVID-19 virus was leading to a shutdown of the U.S. economy, which include theater closures throughout the country.
Chase and Kollar were not only colleagues but in a way like brothers, at least during their hours in the theater, Chase said.
“We enjoyed each other’s company and worked side by side each day,” he said. “Sometimes arguments grew heated but that was part of the fun. Allan was so imaginative I had to make sure I did not say ‘No’ too soon. Watching him take charge of so many things brings to mind the Game of Thrones: ‘We will not see the likes of him.’ ”
Chase continued: “He was the fastest, most exciting fellow actor. The speed at which his mind operated was something to see.
“I have only been cracked up on stage three times, twice in rehearsals and once during a performance. Each of those three times it was Allan who was responsible.”
One of the most memorable performances at Venice Theatre involved these two co-workers in “Greater Tuna,” a show in which the two men played all the parts, male and female of some zany characters, in Tuna, Texas.
Some of his favorite shows that he directed were “The Rocky Horror Show,” “Toxic Avenger” and “Always, Patsy Cline.” He earned praise for those but also for such acting roles as Jack Brennan in Venice Theatre’s 2017 production of “Frost-Nixon.”
On his birthday, July 27, friends and family held a parade past his house.
“He had a smile on his face and was very happy,” Chase said. “Yet I know what he went through. My mother died in 2001 and his mother in 2011 at about 61 (of cancer)”
The multi-talented actor/director, manager and more leaves his wife Kim Gardner Kollar and son Charlie Kollar, a student in the theater program at the University of Central Florida.
Because of the pandemic, there will be no visitation.
“I hope we will be able to celebrate his life sometime soon,” Chase said.
There could be no more appropriate place than Venice Theatre. Because of the pandemic and social distancing that is likely to be many months away.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.