PUNTA GORDA — Due to labor shortages, Allegiant Air has recently canceled multiple flights set for May from Punta Gorda Airport to North Carolina.
“We have been forced to reduce capacity within our network, including some May flights from Punta Gorda Airport to Raleigh–Durham International Airport” Allegiant spokesperson Hector Mejia told The Daily Sun.
RDU is in Morrisville, North Carolina.
“An unprecedented labor shortage is currently affecting the entire commercial aviation industry and Allegiant is no exception,” Mejia said.
Just how many flights were canceled could not be determined, but Allegiant is doing what they can to help affected passengers.
“We hate to cancel flights,” Mejia said. “And we understand this may have a negative impact on customers’ travel plans and can be frustrating. We try to give customers as much notice as possible so they can make other travel arrangements.”
Allegiant’s team will provide those affected with other travel options, including re-accommodation to other flights or refunds.
“Customers who are impacted by these changes will automatically receive a refund back to their original form of payment,” Mejia said.
For customers wanting to explore their options, Allegiant representatives can be reached through their call center, 1-702-505-8888, on the company’s website chat, via e-mail or through Twitter and Facebook.
Punta Gorda Airport Communications Director Kaley Miller told The Daily Sun they generally aren’t “privy to the communications between the airline and passengers” over flight cancellations.
“We got a schedule months ago and our projected flight schedule did include flights in May,” she said referring to flights from PGD to RDU. “What happens in between — if the airline contacts passengers — we don’t know that they do.”
The airport receives flight schedule’s from airlines around six months at a time.
“Then we get periodic updates if new major scheduling changes are projected,” Miller said. “Our staff often gets the question ‘why’ a flight or destination was canceled, and most of the time we cannot answer it.”
She went on to say that airport staff does appreciate airlines like Allegiant giving passengers several weeks notice so they can make other arrangements.
Regarding Allegiant’s staff shortages, Miller said it’s an industry-wide problem.
“In general, airlines all over the world are experiencing pilot and crew shortages in the air and on the ground — this is not unique to Allegiant,” she said.
Going forward, Mejia said Allegiant is working to ensure they have adequate labor to meet the demand for air travel.
“We are offering extra incentives to attract and retain employees, including higher wages, bonuses, work schedule flexibility and more.”
For more information, go to AllegiantAir.com.
