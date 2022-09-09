At the top of the list was Allegiant Air, with just 66% of its flights being logged as on-time.
The measure used by BTS for counting a “delayed” flight was the flight missed its arrival time by at least 15 minutes.
The report also indicated the airport with the most delayed flights for Allegiant was Punta Gorda Airport.
Other airlines listed by Stacker included JetBlue (69% on-time), Frontier (71%) and Southwest (74%).
BTS also put out a more recent analysis of flights scheduled by the major airlines in August, concerning the first half of 2022.
Allegiant was found to have an on-time rate of 61% between January and June of 2022, out of 61,071 flights; by comparison, the company had an on-time rate of 74% for 56,476 flights in the same time period for 2021.
Allegiant was also on the smaller end of total flights scheduled. The highest — American Airlines — had an on-time rate of 76% for 889,445 flights; Hawaiian Airlines, with just 35,458 flights, had the highest on-time rate of roughly 82%.
The Daily Sun reached out to Allegiant Air.
The company’s Media Relations team released a statement, noting Allegiant and other airlines are being impacted by an “unprecedented labor shortage” during a time when demand for air travel “is at an all-time high.”
The statement also cited factors like bad weather and how it can cause crews to “time out” on the FAA mandated limit of hours they can spend in flight.
“When that occurs, there is a limited availability of back-up reserve flight crews to fill in,” the statement read.
The company also cited the effect of COVID-19 in restricting the pool of available employees for service.
“This shortage of pilots, flight attendants, maintenance technicians, grounds crews and other key employees is an industry-wide issue,” Allegiant said in the company’s statement. “We are actively working to mitigate it by offering extra incentives to attract and retain employees, including higher wages, bonuses, work schedule flexibility and more.”
