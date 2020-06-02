ROTONDA WEST — An alligator attacked a 14-year-old boy Tuesday in a pond near Englewood.
The attack happened at 12:32 p.m. in a pond off Robin Road, in the Rotonda Meadows & Villas subdivision near South Gulf Cove, said Todd Dunn, spokesperson for Charlotte County Fire & EMS.
The boy had gone into the pond to swim, Dunn said. "The battalion chief said the boy and a friend had just gotten there and were getting through the weeds" when the alligator bit the boy.
The boy was bitten in the leg, sustaining a laceration and a fracture, and was taken by helicopter to All Children's Hospital in Tampa.
Florida Wildlife officers were on the scene looking for the alligator, and a helicopter was on its way to the pond to help spot it.
