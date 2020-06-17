DSC_7999.JPG (copy)

Robert Rogers and Susan Sanderson manned a table for “Friendship Centers, People helping People” in Venice Pride Fest during November.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

SARASOTA — June is Pride Month.

Leaders with ALSO YOUTH are celebrating, but acknowledging it “looks different this year.”

But that’s not a bad thing.

“While the festivals and parades are cancelled, there are still ways to safely celebrate Pride at home or at events maintaining social distancing,” according to information provided. “We’re sharing some of those events, as well as other ways to celebrate. Besides, Pride goes beyond the month of June.”

It also noted there are shows streaming online as a way to commemorate Pride Month, including new seasons of “Queer Eye” and “Pose” along with the documentaries “The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson” and “A Secret Love.”

ALSO YOUTH was scheduled to participate in the Sarasota Pride Car Parade Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments