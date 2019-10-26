Looking for that “peaceful, easy feeling?”
Experience The Alter Eagles on Venice Theatre’s MainStage on Sunday and Monday.
The Alter Eagles cover all of the band’s iconic songs, from “Take It Easy,” “Desperado,” and “One of These Nights” to “Heartache Tonight” and “Hotel California.”
For a decade, The Alter Eagles has been astonishing audiences across the United States with its inspiring tribute to the number one selling band of all time in North America. Having performed more than 1,000 shows, the group is one of the most prolific tribute acts today.
The band features its founder Todd Pitts on guitars and drums, Todd McNamee covering Joe Walsh’s guitar solos and vocals, Ken Custalow on guitars, drums, and keyboards; Tim McMaster on bass guitar, Michael Beatty on guitars, and Guy “Gruvo” Ruvolo on drums, keyboards and guitars. All six members sing together to create those tight Eagles’ harmonies.
“The Eagles’ music — like a number of other artists from that era — has the ability to transport me mentally back to the ’70s,” Pitts said. “I listened to their Greatest Hits album hundreds of times and never grew tired of it. This has been the most challenging and rewarding project I’ve been a part of without a doubt!”
Join Todd and the rest of the guys “One of These Nights,” for some stellar classic rock.
Performances are at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 and at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at Venice Theatre.
For tickets, visit venicestage.com.
