Jesus Lopez isn’t afraid of hard work.
He worked most days for 13 years, from 7 in the morning until 9 at night, in the kitchen of Alvaro’s Family Restaurant in North Port.
The ironic price for working hard and saving money was his marriage.
After a sudden breakup, Lopez had to let himself into the restaurant one night, to catch some sleep. The second night, when Alvaro’s owner Fred Fotos discovered what was going on, he took Lopez into his own home for two months, until he could save enough for a place of his own.
“I’d worked for him so long, he said he’d never found anyone like me. He treated me like his son, like family,” Lopez remembered.
Jesus Lopez and his brother Silverio worked at Alvaro’s for more than a decade while their sister Maria and husband Vicente Mata ran Mexican restaurants in Tennessee.
Not many realize it, but Jesus changed the face of North Port dining the day he urged his brother-in-law to come open a place in town. It would be North Port’s first Mexican restaurant, Blue Tequila, which opened its doors in 2015 and is fast becoming a “Tequila” empire spanning North Port’s Pink and the future Lime in Port Charlotte.
When Fotos recently decided to retire and sell his 18-year-old business, the offers came fast and furious. But he insisted that Jesus, Silverio and Maria, now also working at Alvaro’s, would be his successors.
“I was shocked,” said Jesus. “One Sunday he told me he was ready to retire and wanted to sell only to me. ‘If you want it, it’s yours,’ he said.”
The Lopezes had been planning their own family restaurant, including Mexican specialties, in Cape Coral, but Fotos’ was an offer that had to come first.
Even on a recent morning that the new owners described as “slow,” Alvaro’s was buzzing with activity. Parties of everywhere from two to eight filled many of the restaurant’s 100 seats. A North Port cycling club of over 40 members rolls in weekly for a hearty breakfast.
Alvaro’s staff and its menu—all-fresh-made Italian and Greek specialties, salads, three daily soups, sandwiches, pizza, calzones and Stromboli—haven’t changed. By now, the Lopezes know them well, and so do their loyal, often-daily customers. They’ll continue daily breakfast specials, served until 1 p.m., and lunch specials under $10, including Friday fish and chips.
Every Sunday, there’s a breakfast buffet with a substantial lineup of scrambles, omelets, biscuits and gravy, French toast, pancakes, home fries, corned beef hash, sausage and bacon.
And now that they’ve reopened for dinner Monday to Saturday, they’ve added seafood and sauté specials to their colorful new illustrated dinner menu.
Alvaro’s Family Restaurant ($), 941-426-3619, 14512 Tamiami Trail, is open Monday to Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It recently reopened for dinner from 3 to 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.