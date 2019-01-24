One of the joys of RV travel is less packing. Keep your RV stocked and you’ll be ready to go anytime, anywhere. But before you leave home, be sure to balance your load — and don’t overpack. (Consult the weight label on your RV for more information.) Here’s a checklist of stock items to keep on board at all times.
► Batteries
► Binoculars
► Blankets
► Bottle/can opener
► Camera
► Cleaning supplies
► Cooking utensils
► Dishes
► Firewood
► First-aid supplies
► Fishing gear
► Flashlights, lanterns
► Folding chairs
► Games
► Grill (and fuel)
► Insect repellent
► Jacket/raincoat
► Laundry supplies
► Maps, road atlas
► Marine toilet paper
► Matches or lighter
► Nature field guides
► Pillows
► Picnic basket
► Plastic bags
► Road flares
► Rope, cords or wire
► Shovel (folding type)
► Soap
► Sunscreen
► Tool kit
► Towels
► Trash bags
► Umbrellas
► Water hose
