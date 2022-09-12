NORTH PORT — There are people who try to perform ordinary daily tasks while not seeing or hearing well, who suffer pain when walking or touching and forget where they put their medication or whether they took it.
People with dementia, Alzheimer’s and other types of memory loss issues deal with these struggles and others every day.
Their family members can become frustrated.
Melissa Bestor offers training for caregivers to help them understand how it feels to experience these challenges.
She offers a simulated training program where people are placed in a dark room wearing items that limit the ability to complete assigned tasks.
“The program helps people understand just what their loved ones are going through,” Bestor said. “They are scared and frustrated when they are unable to do the things they used to be able to do independently. This training puts you in their shoes and shows you what it feels like to be confused and disoriented. You become more patient when you understand what they are going through.”
Bestor understands what cognitive impairment is like — and that helps her daily with her job.
In 2007, she suffered memory loss after being involved in a serious car crash followed by a hospital stay.
She was working in the real estate industry at the time, and could no longer retain the contract laws the job required.
“I know what people are feeling when they experience a memory gap — I still experience them to this day,” Bestor said. “I help people understand the difference between dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.
“It can be frustrating, but you can’t get angry with them. Don’t ask questions that will set them up for failure. They just need something to trigger their memory.”
Memory loss can have causes that aren’t due to underlying disease, like aging, stress, or lack of sleep, Bestor added.
Bestor watched her grandmother suffer from Alzheimer’s, which was one of the reasons she left her career in real estate to get trained on memory loss.
“This is my passion,” she said. “I want people to learn how they can better serve their family members or friends who deal with memory loss.”
The North Port Police Department staff as well as the North Port Fire Department staff will be going through this training to better understand the community they serve.
“I have done this training with other police departments in the area and they have found it to be very helpful,” Bestor said.
“We are super excited and looking forward to participating in this training,” North Port Deputy Communications Manager Madison Heid said.
Bestor will be offering this training to the public on Oct. 18 and Oct. 20, along with Nov. 1 and Nov. 3. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 941-451-2365.
