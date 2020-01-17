Amazon fulfillment center set for Venice

VENICE — One of the largest internet companies and the second-largest private employer in the United States is staking some ground just outside Venice city limits.
Ground is being cleared for a 120,000-square foot Amazon fulfillment center along Commerce Drive near Interstate 75 and Jacaranda Boulevard.
The company started seeking permits in November 2019 through Sarasota County. Thus far, Amazon has spent $97,264 in administrative permit fees alone.
“I am thrilled to hear Amazon has invested in our community,” Sarasota County Commissioner Mike Moran said. “Stable employment, strong wages, and career opportunities have been a priority of my tenure on the Commission. I look forward to seeing this significant opportunity advance.”
While it has quietly moved through the county process, most of its reviews have been OK’d or are pending, according to the permit details posted online at the Sarasota County government website.
The stated construction value of the project is $16 million with most of the construction work set up by Ryan Companies of Tampa and architecture by Baker Barrios Architects of Orlando.
Messages left with Ryan Companies were not returned
Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod said he’d just learned about the Amazon project. Although the warehouse will be 120,000 square feet, he said it’s his understanding that it’s not very large by the company’s standards.
The impact it will have on city infrastructure is unknown now, he said.
But it is a positive situation.
“It’s a good opportunity to create jobs in the area.”
It’s also his understanding, he said, that Amazon’s pay scale is well above minimum wage.
The state minimum increased to $8.56 an hour on Jan. 1. Amazon starting wage is $15 per hour.
Venice City Manager Ed Lavallee echoed Feinsod’s comments about jobs, adding that the whole Jacaranda Boulevard corridor is “ripe for development.”
The arrival of a cornerstone business such as Amazon will have a ripple effect in that regard, he said.
He said he’s also interested to hear the perspective of Amazon, a “forward-thinking” company on affordable housing, which had been a topic at Friday morning’s Convocation of Governments.
“Sarasota County welcomes the exciting news regarding Amazon’s plans to build a distribution center in the community,” Sarasota County Governmental Relations Director Rob Lewis said. “The county stands ready to assist in this project...Building a robust economy and its related business and employment opportunities is an essential element in solidifying sustained economic stability.”
Sarasota County Economic Development interim Director Dave Bullock is excited about the development.
“What a great idea,” he said. “New jobs, a new facility; better services to our residents who use those services ... I think it’s great.”
He said the new center will add and help employment in a three to four county area — including Sarasota, Charlotte, Manatee and perhaps DeSoto. It will also help with the tax base.
Bullock said the expansion of Amazon into Venice will also help other large and small businesses.
“Most businesses are open and welcoming to new business,” he said. “No business operates on an island. They are all purchasing from each other.”
Workers with RIPA & Associates, a subcontractor out of Tampa, were clearing land Friday for the new facility.
The company has not made an official announcement on the new Sarasota County construction. It’s most recent Florida construction was announced in December with a fulfillment center in Deltona.
The Deltona fulfillment center is more than 1 million square feet and will employ about 500 people at a starting pay rate of $15, along with a benefits package on its first day.
At the time, Amazon’s Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment Alicia Boler Davis said they were “excited to continue our investment in Florida.”
“Since 2013, Amazon has invested more than $5 billion in Florida through local fulfillment centers and cloud infrastructure, research facilities, and compensation to thousands of employees in the state,” she said in a news release.
Amazon said it has created more than 13,500 full-time jobs in the state since 2013.
“On top of Amazon’s $15 minimum wage, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match, starting on Day One,” the news release stated. “The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.”
Officials from throughout Sarasota County are anticipating good things from the company.
“We look forward to Amazon’s investment in the county and economy,” Lewis said.
