Florida voters in November will reject or accept the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1. The proposed amendment was devised by Tallahassee politicians who voted to place it on the ballot, apparently with the belief that voters will blindly accept any change for which they are told their taxes will be reduced.
The main problem is that such claims are at best misleading. Amendment 1 picks and chooses winners and losers and it does not affect all homeowners the same. The difficult truth is that just a small handful of homeowners reap the benefit, while the burden of the taxes they don’t pay is then shifted to the rest of us. The end result is either a reduction in our local services or higher local taxes to maintain services we now receive. In a community like Arcadia, which is economically distressed and where an inordinate number of properties (nearly 50 percent) now pay zero taxes, such a tax shift will only serve to worsen our already distressed financial situation.
Amendment 1 assumes that one size fits all, that what is good for one community is best for all. But in reality what may be good for Naples or Miami or even Tallahassee is not necessarily the best option for Arcadia/DeSoto County. Our local voters and elected officials are best suited to determine what our local taxes and financial resources should be and not some constitutional amendment that is blind to the needs and desires of our community, our citizens.
It is not what it seems to be. The politicians who devised it love to call it a tax break, yet it is nothing of the sort. It is nothing more than a TAX SHIFT. And that disguised tax shift will leave millions of Florida taxpayers with a bigger share of the property tax burden. Some will pay next to nothing, while millions of taxpayers pay more. If the value of your home is too low or too high, this amendment is not for you. And even if communities don’t slash services or increase taxes, the TAX SHIFT places a greater burden on a reduced number of payers.
One senator who supported Amendment 1 stated that local communities can just increase their millage rate to offset its impact. That only means higher taxes and is like offering someone free ice cream but charging them $10 for the cone.
Small-business owners get hit twice as hard by this amendment. First, it shifts taxes to small businesses because business properties do not benefit from it. And the double whammy is that because a business property’s value increases faster than a home, the increased value places more burden on the small-business owner.
Finally, Florida’s taxing system is already a complicated and abysmal mess. Not only does Amendment 1 do nothing to make it better, it only makes it more complicated while unfairly shifting the tax burdens, not reducing them.
Terry Stewart is Arcadia city manager. His views don’t necessarily reflect those of the Arcadian.
