The American Legion Auxiliary Department of Florida President Michele DeGennaro recently had breakfast with Auxiliary Unit 103 at Stacks, located at 2101 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda.
She also tried to win $250 at the Auxiliary Golf Fundraiser for “Final Salute,” which is an organization helping homeless female veterans find safe and suitable housing. 80% of our female homeless veterans have children. Michele shared stories of her visits to other units, visits to hurricane damaged areas, and her passion for Final Salute. The Auxiliary 103 golf fundraiser raised $1,000, for Final Salute. For more information on Final Salute, go to www.finalsaluteinc.org or contact the American Legion Auxiliary at 2101 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda, or call 941-639-6337 to make a donation.
