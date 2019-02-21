NORTH PORT — The American Legion is looking for girls who have an interest in government.
Through the Legion’s annual Girls State program, 11th-grade girls will have a chance to draft a bill they will present in both the Florida House and Senate.
The week-long program is a look into state government and two girls along with two alternates will go onto represent the state in Washington, D.C.
Jeannie Moloney, who is the chairman for girl’s state is still looking to fill seats. Moloney is part of American Legion 254 in North Port.
Annually the program draws 300 girls from across the state who stay at Florida State University to participate, according to Moloney.
While in Tallahassee for the week, the girls draft a bill that they present and argue on the floor of the House and Senate.
Moloney said the program is good for any girl who has an interest in government. While some of the other programs don’t have requirements, Post 254 requires a little more.
“(They have to have) at least 3.0 grade point average,” Moloney said.
She said they also have to swear on a Bible to participate in the program.
Moloney says they are looking for girls, as the interviews for possible candidates will be Feb. 28. The latest those with an interest can sign up is Feb. 27.
The program runs from June 5 to June 13 in Tallahassee and the program is free for those selected.
To sign up for the Girls State program, call Moloney at 941-266-6562 or email her at auxiliary254@ gmail.com.
No recommendation letters or essays are required, just an interest in government.
For more information on the program visit www.alafl.org/programs/Girls-state.
