From left: Emily Shane, Megan McGovern, Auxiliary 103 Program Chair Mary Phillips, and Natalie Hayek. 2019 High School Juniors interested is attending Girls State can find more info on the National website ALAforVeterans.org, or by contacting American Legion Auxiliary 103, 2101 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda at 941-639-6337 or email Auxiliary@alpost103.org.