As the American Legion celebrated its national centennial anniversary in March, members of its NO-VEL (Nokomis, Osprey, Venice, Engelwood and Laurel) Post 159 counted down to its 75th anniversary.
Founded on April 16, 1946, the local club is hoping to reopen on April 17. However, as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads throughout Florida, that may not happen.
For local Legionnaires, the good new news was the club’s March 8 celebration of the national organization’s centennial.
Now located in a new building at 1770 E, Venice Ave., just west of Auburn Road, the post left its mark on downtown Venice in the form of American Legion Way, a two-block street which connects West Miami and West Tampa avenues just west of the Intracoastal Waterway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.