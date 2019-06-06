American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park held a very moving Memorial Day Ceremony, with a standing room only crowd, including children and dogs.
The program began with Service Officer Larry Roberts welcoming guests to their program. After the opening prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance was led by junior members.
“A lot of people don’t understand the difference between Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day and Veterans Day,” said Roberts. “Armed Forces Day is to remember and pay respect to those currently wearing uniforms. Memorial Day is to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we have today. Veterans Day is to honor and pay respect for those who wore the uniform.”
Bob Olson, one of the Post officers, wore the uniform and served our country. His Navy rank was Second Class Petty Officer, Metalsmith.
“I was in the Navy, serving at the end of the Korean War,” said Olson. “I spent three years on a destroyer in Norfolk and extended my time in San Diego. I went to welding school. I was on a tanker stationed at Pearl Harbor and left on August 24, 1959, when Hawaii became a state.”
Roberts said 1,302,064 lives were lost during combat situations both foreign and domestic. Each war was announced with the number of causalities along with the single ring of a bell.
All of the wars lost many brave soldiers. The Revolutionary War lost 25,000. The War of 1812 lost 15,000. This was the only time in history that the US capital was occupied by a foreign government. The White House and the Capital buildings caught fire.
During the Civil War over 750,000 lives were lost along with 1,000,000 horses and mules. World War I and II combined lost over 600,000 soldiers, while the Korean War and Vietnam Was each saw over 54,000 fall in battle.
The most recent Wars, Persian Gulf, Afghanistan, Iraq and Syrian, have seen more than 7,000 casualties.
May 30, 1868 was the first Decoration Day when people could decorate the graves of fallen soldiers with flowers. The Congress and President Lyndon B. Johnson changed the name to Memorial Day in 1966.
“My husband, Ned Doran, was in the Navy, “said Judy Doran, Ladies Auxiliary, Publicity. “He was a past Vice Commander at the post.”
Lola Dixon, Ladies Auxiliary, Sargent at Arms, with the Post, is proud of her military family.
“My brother John was in the Marines and served in Vietnam while Tom served in the Army stationed in Germany. Dad was in the Army and helped with the cleanup after WWII. Uncle Bob stormed Normandy. He said it was so sad to walk over the bodies of his friends.”
After the reading of the poem ‘Flanders Fields’, all the ladies were asked to bring poppies up to the memorial table. The POW/MIA flag was ceremonially displayed there as well.
Boy Scout Troop 846 handled the inspection and folding of the flag. The Sheriff’s K-9 unit and some military personnel brought their dogs up to the front, to honor the fallen animals.
Children were asked to bring dog biscuits and dog toys up to the table as they also honored all the animals lost in their duty to our country.
After a very moving video titled “Angel Flight”, which told the story of bringing fallen heroes home, “Taps” was played to end the service.
