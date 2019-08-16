NORTH PORT — AMVETS 2000 donated more than $600 in supplies to Heron Creek Middle School on Aug. 8.

Denise Okninski, Jakob Tallent, 12, and Dennis Kirsch presented the donation to the school’s principal, Kristine Lawrence.

The donation was made possible by the AMVETS 2000’s Tuesday Night Dilly Dilly bingo and the Chili players. Donations also came from the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary and Sons of AMVETS.

SUN PHOTOS BY MONICA AMAYA

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments