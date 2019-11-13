NSpinesvets111219e.JPG

Annette Miller presents veteran and North Port Pines resident Peter Barbieri a handmade quilt in recognition of his service. North Port's AMVETS Post 312 visited the assisted-living facility recently. See more photos on page 4 of this section.

 SUN PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments