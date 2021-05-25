North Port High School students attended the alternative "Let them Dance" prom Saturday evening  at Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice. Planned by the nonprofit group When All Else Fails, and the Kiwanis Club of North Port, the evening included a sit-down meal, dessert bar, custom T-shirts, unlimited posing in the photo booth and lots of dancing. See more photos, Page 10.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments