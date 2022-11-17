SARASOTA — In his second week as the new Sarasota County fire chief, David Rathbun is getting the lay of the land as he takes the fire leadership role.
"What a great honor to have been selected after a nationwide search," Rathbun said.
Bringing more than 30 years of fire service to the county, Rathbun is excited to be at a department with so much support from the Board of County Commissioners and county staff, he said.
As he starts his role, Rathbun said there has already been a groundbreaking on a replacement fire station and an upcoming event for a new state-of-the-art regional training center.
The new fire chief was born in Fort Lauderdale and is a second-generation firefighter after his father, who retired from the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department.
Once graduating high school, he served in the U.S. Navy for four years.
"Upon getting out of the Navy, I decided to pursue in the footsteps of my father's career path," he said.
Rathbun went to EMT school and firefighter standards. In 1989, he was hired at the Orange County Fire Rescue.
While in Orange County, he rose through the ranks. He has served as a lieutenant, battalion chief, assistant chief, division chief of logistics, division chief of operations, and division chief of planning and technical services.
In those various roles, he oversaw capital projects like the building of fire stations, and helped with strategic planning such as the agency's accreditation and the Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating of fire departments.
One of his most memorable times in his career was several years ago when Orange County hired a new fire chief.
The Orange County fire chief wanted to improve the ISO rating. Out of a 1-10 scale, 1 is the best a fire department can be. The Orange County Fire Rescue at the time had a 4 rating.
"The fire chief wanted a 1, which I didn't think we would be able to get there in one assessment and one preparation period, but we were able to do that," Rathbun said.
They earned the 1 rating.
Rathbun retired from Orange County Fire Rescue in January as the deputy fire chief.
However, he wouldn't stay out of the fire service long.
"Always knew that I wanted to go lead an agency myself," Rathbun said.
He and his wife talked about a good time to get back into fire departments when the Sarasota County Fire Chief position presented itself.
"So I said I gotta strike while the opportunity is there and it's turned out to be, so far, the greatest decision I've ever made," he said.
Starting on Nov. 7, Rathbun commented on the support from the county and the "great job" Deputy Chief Mike Hartley did serving as interim chief. He said the support "has really positioned the organization for great things."
Rathbun said his two weeks have been exciting with the groundbreakings, including a Regional Fire Training Academy in Nokomis.
"That will give us the ability to strengthen our partnerships with other departments because it's not just an asset for Sarasota, but an asset for the entire region," he said.
Short-term future plans for the department also include a new fire rescue administration building, Rathbun mentioned.
While he acquaints himself with the department, he said fire personnel have been asking what changes he will be making.
"I tell people that I'm going to continue to assess the organization for a good six months before I implement any major change," Rathbun said.
As for another future accomplishment in Sarasota County, the department is pursuing accreditation on the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.
Once accomplishing that accreditation, the department will work to improve its ISO rating from a 2 to a 1.
"That benefits the citizens directly with some reduced insurance premiums and some other things," he said. "Again, it's outside validation that the department is doing the very best with the resources it's given."
In the department's strategic plan, Rathbun said there will be improvements in the internal communications, a staffing plan that better aligns with the needs of the community, and training.
"It's a great time to come into Sarasota County," he said. "Everybody is just so welcoming."
