Sarasota County Fire Chief David Rathbun

New Sarasota County Fire Chief David Rathbun said he is excited for his new role as chief after working his way up at Orange County Fire Rescue.

SARASOTA — In his second week as the new Sarasota County fire chief, David Rathbun is getting the lay of the land as he takes the fire leadership role.

"What a great honor to have been selected after a nationwide search," Rathbun said.


David Rathbun

Sarasota County Fire Chief David Rathbun grew up in Fort Lauderdale, and then worked with Orange County Fire Rescue for 30 years before becoming Sarasota County's new fire chief.
