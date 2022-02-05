The 2022 Charlotte County Fair closes tonight after a 33rd year of fun, food and profit for 4-H and Future Farmers of America exhibitors.
“There’s a big difference between having a carnival in a field and holding an agricultural fair,” said fair treasurer John Mahshie. “The Charlotte County Fair gets its charter from the State of Florida, so it must be agricultural, or there is no fair.”
It’s also fair to say there have to be hardworking kids involved, or there’d be no fair.
This year, more than 110 4-H (ages 3 to 18) and FFA (high school) students exhibited more than 200 rabbits, poultry, goats, lambs, heifers, bulls, hogs and steers.
Some 4-H members, like 9-year-old Layla Wood of The Ranchettes and her brother, Luke, have been raising animals since they were 3.
This year, Layla brought four chickens, a turkey, a heifer and three goats to the fair. Several took blue ribbons; her goat Lotus and her Blue Langshan hen became grand champions. All were likely sold for breeding or as pets.
The fair’s lambs, hogs and steers, however, are raised for meat and auctioned as market animals.
The kids all know from the beginning their animals would be sold for slaughter at Friday night’s livestock auction. They keep the proceeds, which helps offset the expense of raising the animals throughout the year, or in some cases return the proceeds to their FFA chapter.
Steers at Friday night’s auction sold for between $5 and $6 a pound, lambs and hogs from $4.50 to $7 — higher than market value because buyers tend to bid generously for the kids’ sake.
Heavyweights like this year’s 1,438-pound steer named Marco could help graduating Charlotte High senior Kassidy Hopper fulfill her dream of college and a career in medicine. Her 132-pound Reserve Grand Champion Lamb alone went for $7 a pound.
Rich Kocinski, whose 16-year-old stepson, Cole Vanagas of Punta Gorda, raised and showed 1,143-pound steer Shylow, said, “It teaches kids a bit of business. They have to keep track of what they paid for the animal, how much feed they bought, what they get in the sale, how much profit. Cole is saving up for a vehicle.”
Fair executive director Kam Mahshie, John’s brother, said, “Our livestock auction does very well, and the kids keep 100% of the money. It’s hard with the larger animals, but it’s a learning experience. They knew what they got into when they started.”
“But the first-year girls are always back there crying afterwards,” said Layla’s mom, Cheryl.
Michelle Rambo, a first-year FFA member at Charlotte High School, scratched her 1,222-pound steer’s back Friday night while he nuzzled and leaned into her like a giant puppy. Roscoe, a Red Angus Beefmaster steer, has been Rambo’s living project since summer.
After four years raising steers, 14-year-old Kendra Johnson of Punta Gorda showed this year’s Grand Champion Steer, a 1,190-pound Maine Simmental/Angus cross called Renegade, who outweighs his owner by more than half a ton.
“I’ve been raised around bigger animals, so this comes naturally to me,” she said. “But it will be hard to let him go. This one’s my favorite.”
