The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County is at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. All animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered and are current with their shots prior to adoption, including rabies. The new evening hours of operation are Thursday-10 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday-10 a.m.-7 p.m. and the shelter will be closed on Mondays. The AWL will be open as usual from Tuesdays through Wednesdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. To view some of the adoptable pets, visit www.awlshelter.org.

