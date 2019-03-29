The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County is at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. All animals are micro-chipped, spayed or neutered and are current with their shots prior to adoption, including rabies. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. To view some of the adoptable pets, visit www.awlshelter.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments