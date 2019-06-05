It’s been 75 years since, on June 9, 1944, the Nazi Gestapo murdered a poet, highly educated archaeologist (he graduated in 1929 at the Charles University in Praha Czechoslovakia, with a degree in archaeology), and revolutionary Oleh Kandyba-Olzhych in Sachsenhausen concentration camp, Olzhych became head of the clandestine anti-Nazi Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists — OUN after its longtime leader and very popular national hero Col. Andriy Melnyk was arrested and imprisoned by Nazi Gestapo.
Prior to becoming head of OUN, Olzhych was following his profession, visiting archaeological sites, writing scientific papers, and writing poetry which was forbidden by the Russian Communist regime then ruling Ukraine, His poems and essays are very popular in Ukraine now, since the restoration of independence in 1991.
Olzhych also studied in the United States, and was romantically involved (some said that they were actually engaged) with an American girl, who was reportedly heartbroken after learning, after the war ended, of Olzhych’s death.
He interrupted his studies in the United States and left for Europe to assist the newly established Carpathian Ukrainian Republic, once a component of Czechoslovakia.
In addition to his professional pursuits, and writing poetry, Olzhych was an active member of OUN and head of the literary and cultural department.
Col. Melnyk liked and highly respected the young, energetic, dedicated and handsome young man and designated him to be a leader if and when the time comes.
Even though Olzhych was very careful, Gestapo was able to eventually catch up with him and arrest him in the spring 1944. His interrogations were always accompanied by tortures and during one of these tortures he died.
Many organizations and foundation were established bearing his name and monuments erected in several locations in Ukraine and elsewhere, including here in our United States and in Canada.
The monthly membership meeting of Cpl. Roman G. Lazor Post 40 of the Ukrainian American Veterans — UAV — will take place at 1 p.m., Friday, June 7 at St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center — the Oseredok — at 4100 South Biscayne Drive, North Port.
Post Commander Ihor W. Hron of Osprey is urging all members to attend this meeting. One of the items on the agenda will be the celebration of the 20th anniversary of Post 40 which will take place Saturday, Nov. 16 at Heron Creek Golf and Country Club.
This will be the last pre-vacation meeting; A luncheon will be provided after the regular meeting. Visiting UAV members and area non-members veterans interested in joining our post are welcome to attend the meeting and the luncheon after the mating.
President Donald Trump, who was just visiting Great Britain, invited Volodymyr Zelenskyy, recently inaugurated president of Ukraine, who won the election with over 73% of the popular vote, to visit the United States. No date(s) of visit were announced.
Atanas Kobryn covers the Ukrainian community for the North Port Sun. He can be emailed at atanask@aol.com.
