Annual Memorial Day Service
The public is invited to attend the Annual Memorial Day Service honoring all veterans to be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280, Aaron St., Port Charlotte. This annual event has been jointly sponsored by V.F.W. Post 5690 and Restlawn Memorial Gardens for the past 43 years. U.S. flags will be placed at the interment and entombment sites of veterans at Restlawn for Memorial Day weekend to honor the memory of all veterans.
Downtown Spring Bash street party
The Downtown Merchants and the Punta Gorda Chamber will host its downtown Spring Bash street party today from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in front of the old courthouse, corner of Taylor Street and Olympia Avenue. Live music by Tropical Ave. from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a variety of food vendors, food trucks and bee, wine and sodas. Free admission, bring your own chair, no coolers. For more information, call 941-639-3720.
County Accepting Affordable Housing Property Applications
Organizations are invited to submit an application to be designated as a pre-qualified agency eligible to receive surplus real county property for the purpose of developing affordable, rental, and/or supportive housing in Charlotte County. Applicant agencies must have a current 501(c)(3) IRS designation with a defined mission of affordable housing or serving special populations (low/very low income, developmentally or physically disabled, veterans, victims of domestic violence, homeless, etc.). Applications will be reviewed and scored by members of the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. Recommendations for pre-qualification will be submitted to the County Commission for approval. Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. June 30. To obtain an application, visit https://bit.ly/2QgtZDw. Submit applications by email to Colleen.Turner@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Applications may also be submitted by certified mail or hand delivered to: Colleen Turner, Charlotte County Human Services, 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33980. For information, contact the Charlotte County Housing Division by calling 2-1-1 or 941-205-2161 (for TTY or out-of-area cell phone calls) or 941-833-6500.
Summer Documentaries
Starting on Tuesday, June 4, at 10 a.m., the annual Documentary Series will return for the summer with the film “The Monsanto Papers.” Watch the film about glyphosate, one of the most widely used herbicides in the world and one which has been the center of recent court decisions, and then enjoy lunch together and discuss the film. Bring your own bagged lunch and meet in room O 117 at the FSW Charlotte Campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. LLI will supply beverages. Fees are $10 per person per session. The series will continue every other Tuesday through September.
Cooking with C.A.R.E.
Join C.A.R.E. at 6 p.m. on June 6 at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, featuring a live cooking demonstration. This year’s menu is Chicken Ballontine stuffed with dried fruit and spinach, with pecan rice and french beans, followed by Bananas Foster. General admission is a $50 donation to C.A.R.E. Limited VIP tickets are $75, and include two complimentary glasses of wine and allow you to get up close and personal with Chef Doug Usko. For more information or to make a reservation contact Millie at 941- 380-3686 or mittensrose@gmail.com.
Run to the Wall planned
On Sunday, May 26, Punta Gorda will be the site of the second annual Run to the Wall of SW Florida to honor veterans and active-duty military and to remember our fallen. Motorcycle riders and other spectators will gather at 12:30 p.m. at the Vietnam Memorial Wall of SW Florida, located in Veterans Park in Punta Gorda, for a memorial service and patriotic music. Groups of riders will gather at American Legion Posts and Harley Davidson dealers to ride to the event. For more information, call 941-875-8444.
'Water, Water, Everywhere' opens at The Visual Arts Center
The public and members of the media are invited to attend a wine and cheese reception for the opening of “Water, Water, Everywhere” at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. At the reception, artists will be recognized and receive cash awards for first, second and third place, plus merit awards for additional artists. For more information, call 941-639-8810.
Military Heritage Museum to host Memorial Day Ceremony
The Military Heritage Museum of Punta Gorda will host a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday at the Veterans Park gazebo in Laishley Park. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. by Master of Ceremonies Michael Wooster, Commander U.S. Navy (retired) and Vice President of the museum, followed by a public reception for all visitors, at the new location at 900 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda. The honored guest speaker will be Brig. Gen. Anthony W. “Bud” Bell, USAF Retired. For more information, visit www.freedomisntfree.org.
Bluegrass Festival
Fishermen's Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will host its third annual Bluegrass Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 15. This family friendly event celebrates summertime food, games, prizes and lots of bluegrass music provided by Southwind Bluegrass Band, Kindred Spirit, Florida Mountain Men and Bugtuggle Ramblers. Free parking and admission. For more information, visit www.fishville.com or call 941-639-8721.
Caribbean Jerk and Cultural Fest
The third annual Caribbean American Heritage month celebration will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 23 at Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Enjoy a fun family day of live entertainment, games and prizes. Variety of Caribbean cuisine for purchase. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email: caribjerkfest@gmail.com or call 941-219-5905.
Fishermen's Village to host annual July 4th celebration
Fishermen’s Village will host its annual 4th of July celebration on Thursday, July 4. Admission and parking are free and the public is cordially invited to attend. The always popular Freedom Swim begins at 2 p.m. (Starting location TBA). The swim ends at Harpoon Harry’s at Fishermen’s Village. The Green Hibiscus Trolley will provide transportation between Fishermen’s Village and Gilchrist Park beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing until 3 p.m. (no kayaks, and inflatables must be deflated). For more information, call 941-639-8721 or visit on line at www.fishville.com.
Southern Grand Slam
Big Boy Toyz expo will present Southern Grand Slam at 4 p.m. on July 6 at Charlotte Sports Complex, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. The event features artists Daryryl Worley, Billy Dean, Tobacco Road Band and Jim Brown and a fireworks display. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate. VIP seating is available. For more information, call 305-761-8860.
Babcock Ranch Discovery Center offers welcome receptions, extended hours
Come learn more about Babcock Ranch, America’s first solar-powered town located just northeast of Fort Myers on Babcock Ranch Road/State Road 31, during extended hours at the Discovery Center in Woodlea Hall on Thursday evenings in May. The final welcome receptions hosted by Babcock Ranch’s Town Ambassadors is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 30. Guests can enjoy live music and light refreshments, map out a route with a Town Ambassador, then visit a selection of fully furnished models. Visitors can also register for a chance to win a Florida Weekend Staycation. Visit https://bit.ly/307Cnd1 for more information and to register for the reception of your choice.
LLI offers class
Barbara File Marangon's second memoir begins with a glimpse of her Irish ancestry in her grandmother's Bronx kitchen and a heartfelt promise she made there. She writes about her incredible journey of self-discovery beginning with the poignant finale of a Hollywood show and a ticket to Venice, Italy. This class features the book "Chasing Castles: Nineteen Years Living and Teaching Ballet in Italy" and is scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 30 at the Charlotte campus of the Florida Southwestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Registration can be made online at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Fees for each class are $10 for LLI FRIENDS members and $25 for non members.
Honoring our Veterans
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary, 41660 Horseshoe Road, Punta Gorda, will honor veterans by offering complimentary admission all year. This Memorial Day, special thanks are given to those veterans and are invited to visit the sanctuary, as always, free of charge. Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Nov-May). Open Memorial Day 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit www.octagonwildlife.org. For more information, call 239-543-1130.
Memorial Day observance event
The official Charlotte County Memorial Day observance event will be held at 10 a.m. on May 27 at the William R. Gaines, Jr. park at 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. The ceremony will include the color guards from the Young Marines, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Charlotte County Fire Department and American Legion Post 110 Honor Guard with the 21-round firing salute. The public is invited to attend and show support for those that have gone before and sacrificed for this great nation.
Road closure announced
Richard Road between Bermont Road and Bluesy Drive will be closed until June 19. This closure is required for stormwater pipe replacement. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Sean Horan at 941-681-3725 or Sean.Horan@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Octagon Annual Golf Scramble
St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda, will host the 2019 Golf Scramble to benefit Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary on Oct. 26. Registration fee of $75 includes green’s fees, cart, continental breakfast, lunch, and prizes. Help the animals by signing up to golf. All abilities welcome. Download the registration form at www.standrewssouth.com. For more information, contact Sue at 941-639-5261, ext. 3.
A Comedy Competition
Fifty-six stand up comedians will compete for a $500 cash prize and a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone, 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. Twelve contestants will perform five minutes each night, June 4, July 9 and Aug. 13 and the top three from each event will advance to the finals which will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission, with a $5 ticket price on Sept. 17 for the finals. The finals will feature 12 comedians, each performing seven minutes. This competition is for clean stand up comedy only. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top three at their initial event. For more information, call 941-629-9191 or visit www.visani.net.
Active Shooter Preparedness presentation
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is hosting a presentation on Active Shooter Preparedness. Learn about responding to threats and active violence from experienced law enforcement. Topics will include: time and mental mindset; situational awareness; objectives of the active killer; contact with law enforcement and run, hide, fight. The presentation is open to the public and scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on June 11, at the Charlotte Technical College,18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. To RSVP, email Communityaffairs@ccsofl.net.
Learn to Sail Summer Camp
For students ages 8-18, the Punta Gorda YMCA Bayfront Center, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, will offer learn to sail classes Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. High school session runs June 3 through June 7; middle school session runs June 10 thru June 14 and the grade school session runs June 17 thru June 21. Co-ed class size is limited to 12 students per week. Register for classes and pay online at www.learntosailswf.org. Registration before May 15: $130; after May 16: $165. Separate sessions will be held for elementary, middle and high school students, with beginner and intermediate classes available. Certified instructors, junior instructors, and safety boat operators. All volunteers are background checked, SafeSport trained and certified, licensed and insured. All new boats appropriate sizes for all ages. For more information, call 941-999-1102 or visit www.learntosailswf.org.
Hemingway's Havana Night
Join the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2019 for Hemingway’s Havana Night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 8 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Come resort casual and be ready for a night of fun in the Tropics with casino tables, cigar lounge and Latin flair. Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased through the Chamber store at www.charlottecountychamber.secure-mall.com. This is a Leadership for Literacy Event, so bring a new or slightly used book to donate. For more information, contact one of these class members: Matthew Jones 239-896-2811, Kristin Cardona 386-364-2085, Erin Gant 941-628-2626 or Melissa Lockhart 941-916-5115.
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Dinner, dancing, photo booth, exciting auction and lots of surprises. Wear your best Summer Ball Anniversary Gala attire or dress to the 1969 theme to celebrate 50 years of love. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
Salvation Army seeks food donations
The Salvation Army is asking citizens of Charlotte County to donate non-perishable items to its food bank, which helps to feed those in need who may be facing financial hardships. Our food bank is running low on canned proteins like chicken and tuna fish as well as fruit, peanut better, jelly, mac and cheese and ramen noodle soups. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Colette.Koltay@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 941-629-3170, ext. 406.
Art Explorer's Club announced
The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, will host the Art Explorer’s Club, summer camp for ages eight to 14 from June 10 to July 19. Each day of camp will immerse students in a unique art experience with a different media, instructor and project in drawing, pottery, jewelry, clay, watercolor and more. Each of the four week-long sessions will revolve around a different creative theme. Parents can sign their kids up for just one or all four weeks of camp, at $85 per week. For more information or to register visit www.VisualArtCenter.org. Scholarship applications available.
The Florida International Air Show
The 38th annual event will be held Nov. 1-3, at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road, featuring the USAF Thunderbirds. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 with performances from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Evening show featuring aircraft displays, aircraft performances and a finale fireworks show. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Nov. 2-3 with performances from noon-3:30 p.m. The USAF Thunderbirds will perform Saturday and Sunday only. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.FloridaAirShow.com.
Florida Elks Youth Camp 2019
Once again the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is providing a week of summer camp, for boys and girls age 9 through 13. Camp week will be from June 9-15. There is no charge to the campers and the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 will be providing the transportation to and from the camp located in Umatilla, Florida. The application period began Nov. 1. All must apply online @ www.feyc.org and click on “parents.”
Free genealogy classes offered
Charlotte County Genealogical Society, Inc. (CCGSI) holds free genealogy classes on Mondays and workshops on Tuesdays. All are free and open to the public, at Mid- County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. For a list of all upcoming classes and workshops, visit www.ccgsi.org. For more information, call 941-380-1488.
Free Nature Lecture/Field Trip Series
Join the Charlotte County Community Services Department for “The Nature in Your Neighborhood,” a free six-part lecture/field trip series covering local wildlife and environmental habitats. The program will begin 9 a.m. at Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte on the first Wednesday of the month through June 5. Participants will learn about local flora and fauna, visit some of Charlotte County’s beautiful parks to see subject areas in person, and gain an appreciation for the diverse wildlife and natural environments within Charlotte County. Participants are strongly encouraged to dress appropriately for walking and weather conditions and are reminded to bring plenty of water and sunscreen. Register at least one week prior to the date(s) you will attend by calling 941-627-1628. Participants must provide their own transportation to the field trip sites. For information, call 941-627-1628, ext. 103 or marc.solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
