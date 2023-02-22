PUNTA GORDA — The Hounds of Henry Dog Park will be closed for the rest of the week, according to the city’s social media page.
It’s the third dog park closure this week, and was announced on Wednesday, citing an ongoing outbreak of “kennel cough.”
“Staff will take precautionary steps to sanitize the common areas,” Punta Gorda’s post read.
The park, at West Henry Street and West Virginia Avenue in Punta Gorda, is scheduled to re-open at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26.
Hounds of Henry is the third local park to announce a closure for cleaning since Friday.
Two Charlotte County-administered parks — Katherine Ariens Dog Park in Port Charlotte and the dog area for Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park in Englewood — were previously closed after each park received a reported instance of Bordetella bronchiseptica, a bacterium that attacks the respiratory system of pets.
Sarasota County Recreation & Parks officials said Wednesday they had no reports of Bordetella and did not announce any dog park closings this week. North Port officials did not respond to a reporter’s email asking about the status of dog parks.
Ariens Dog Park was scheduled to re-open on Tuesday, while Dever Park’s dog area is scheduled to re-open on Thursday.
Though not named in the Punta Gorda announcement, Bordetella is identified by researchers as the bacterium that causes “kennel cough” in dogs.
According to data from Texas A&M University, the Bordetella bacterium is not usually dangerous to humans; however, the germ does pose a risk to those with compromised immune systems.
Pet owners are warned that the bacterium usually spreads through aerosol droplets via coughing or sneezing.
Email: frank.difiore@yoursun.com
Staff Writer Elaine Allen-Emrich contributed to this report
