PUNTA GORDA — The Hounds of Henry Dog Park will be closed for the rest of the week, according to the city’s social media page.

It’s the third dog park closure this week, and was announced on Wednesday, citing an ongoing outbreak of “kennel cough.”


Email: frank.difiore@yoursun.com

Staff Writer Elaine Allen-Emrich contributed to this report

