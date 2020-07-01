SARASOTA — Child Protection Center, Inc. has received a $7,500 grant for virtual programming as it copes with the pandemic.
It came from the COVID-19 Response Initiative of Gulf Coast Community Foundation along with the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation.
“This grant supports CPC’s Children and Families Supervised Visitation Program, which has transitioned to providing virtual visits to continue its vital services during the pandemic. CPC has seen a sharp increase in the number of visits being performed, despite a reduction of funds,” according to a news release, noting 100 virtual visits took place in April and 109 in May — compared to 746 in all of fiscal year 2019.
The CFSVP “provides a safe place for children to interact with parents without the stress of being in the middle of a family argument, observing a parent who is impaired by substance abuse and without uncomfortable conversations that include adult topics,” the release stated.
About 70 Sarasota County residents are volunteers for the program, supervising children and family visitations. By using the CFSVP, officials say the risk of violence to children decreases.
Ongoing parent and child contact, through supervised visitation, has been shown to be crucial to a child’s mental health and ability to build healthy relationships with non-custodial parents, the news release states.
Volunteers appreciate seeing what can happen when it works.
“Seeing families reunited is both heartwarming and heartbreaking,” an unidentified volunteer said in the news release. “I have seen that most parents just want a second chance and will do what it takes to make that happen.”
For more information on CPC, visit www.cpcsarasota.org or call 941-365-1277.
