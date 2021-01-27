The sale of the famous Farley house in Gulf Shores last week may have sparked a trend.
As soon as that article appeared in the Venice Gondolier I received an email and a phone call about the largest and most historic house on the island.
Located at 605 W. Venice Ave., the estate is five lots containing the main house and multi-car detached garage with an apartment above facing Venice Avenue and a third lot on Granada with a swimming pool and cabana area.
It was built for the vice president of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers in 1926 for the princely sum of $26,000. It was last offered for sale several years ago for $4 million but there were no takers.
It is owned by Dee Deaterly who grew up in Venice and, while still in school, said that one day he would own that historic house. Eventually, he did and for many years it also was the site of spectacular holiday lights at Christmas time.
My favorite was the year that he parked a red Ferrari with the top down on the east lawn of the house. The car had Santa Claus at the wheel and taking off toward one of the old oak trees was a white reindeer.
In later years, the displays became more complicated but never as simple and elegant as that one.
But I digress.
There are several of us who value these historic houses which include the BLE homes and a few of the Sarasota School of Architecture houses such as the Farley house.
It is those homes and the John Nolen design that provide the city with its charm and unique look.
Most of us were drawn here by that look although many don’t even realize that was the draw. If it were not, why didn’t they end up at any of the other beach towns on this coast?
And with the prehistoric shark teeth, Venice Theatre, Venice Art Center, Loveland, Venice Symphony, Venice Concert band and all the spectacular plantings maintained by Venice Area Beautification, why would anyone go anywhere else?
Those who do may be drawn by the thought of a new custom house in a gated community and there certainly are many such communities in this area and all over Florida for that matter.
Yet there is something about those older historic homes, especially the ones from the BLE era and there are only about 100 of those, which makes them all the more precious.
One was recently sold on Pensacola, which saddened many people but unless a house has been put on the historic register by its owner and can only be sold to someone willing to preserve it, such houses can be torn down, even if on the register. I think I can count on my thumb the number of homes so listed.
That wonderful mansion on West Venice Avenue is not one of them. It can be sold to anyone with the money to buy it and that person can do with it as he pleases, even tearing it down and selling the three lots as separate parcels. The city would gain three more new houses — but it would lose something that could never be replaced.
The Walter Farley heirs realized that and even though it took nearly two years to sell their parents’ house, they held out and turned down offers until they found a buyer who wanted to restore the house and not tear it down.
It is my hope that the heirs of the man who so loved that house as a teenager and made buying it his dream come true, would keep his dream intact and hold out for the buyer who would want to preserve that special house and the stories that go along with it. The one time he offered it for sale, he would only allow it to be shown to legitimate buyers who could prove they could afford it.
“Morado de Sur” (Dwelling Place of the South) is the name of the house I learned recently from Tommye Whittaker, a neighbor.
Built during the land boom of the late 20s, the 5,846-square-foot house has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms plus beautiful hand-made tile throughout the house that would be difficult to replicate these days.
The 1-1/2 acre lot could possibly be divided into five lots so long as each is 80 feet wide and totals 10,000 square feet, Whitacre said. Because of the way the five lots face Venice and Granada avenues and Park Boulevard South, it is more likely that no more than four houses could be built, she added.
Something similar happened in 2002 to the property at 613 W. Venice Ave., which also went through to Grenada and also dates to the BLE era. The owner in 2002 sold the parcel on Grenada for $335,000 and the Venice Avenue home and lot for $1.3 million. He had owned the property for one year and made $1.3 million for his efforts. He was a landscaper and improved the Venice Avenue site extensively before he sold it. I was covering real estate in those days and did a story about the external improvements.
With the larger house, the lot on Grenada might be a tougher sale because the large pool might complicate finding a way to make a suitable site for a house without tearing out the pool.
Subdividing the two lots facing Park Boulevard would simply be a travesty and vastly diminish the ambiance of the larger house if it were to be saved.
As long as someone keeps the big house, it can still be called the “Listerine House” even though I learned from Tommye that it was never owned by the Scotsman named Lister who invented the famous mouthwash.
When the BLE went bankrupt, the house languished until 1947 and was mostly the home of transients who cooked meals in the fireplace and slept in the bathtubs.
In 1947 it was purchased by James Lambert, heir to Lambert Pharmaceuticals, which had purchased the patent for the mouthwash from James Lister, of Scotland.
He invented an antiseptic to use for oral surgery in the 1800s. It became popular as a mouthwash and with the name of Listerine was sold to the Lambert company.
It would be a shame to lose that house, let alone all the history that goes with it.
But all that is in the hands of the present owner who can sell to anyone willing to pay the asking price, unless the owner makes saving the house part of the deal.
I applaud the Farley heirs who did just that. Saving such historic houses preserves what makes this city so special, something I realize more and more the longer I live here.
