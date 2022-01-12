So it’s been a few weeks since I’ve written a fresh column. I’ve been extremely busy doing concealed weapons permit, familiarization, and marksmanship classes. And gun and ammo sales haven’t slowed up in the least either. Which is good. The more people exercise their Second Amendment rights, the harder it is for someone to take them away.
The good news is that I have a ton of questions that I answer on a day-to-day basis. The answers may help you in the future, so I’m going to share some of my more frequent ones.
One of my most-asked questions is about medical marijuana. A lot of people believe, or are told by others that just have no clue, that they can’t have a medical marijuana card and a concealed weapons permit at the same time. This is false. Think about it for a moment: How would the Dept. of Agriculture, which issues concealed-carry permits, know that you have a medical marijuana card? That would be a HIPAA violation.
Where the Medical Marijuana card can hurt you is in purchasing a new firearm. The paperwork that you fill out for your background check clearly asks: “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?” That is followed by a warning: “The use or possession of marijuana remains unlawful under federal law regardless of whether it has been legalized or decriminalized for medicinal or recreational purposes in the state where you reside.”
That means that the form you are filling out is a federal form, and marijuana is still illegal federally. Your CCW permit is a state permit and Florida has made medical marijuana legal. So you can have your CCW permit, but you can’t legally purchase a new gun if you’re a medical marijuana patient. These are those common-sense gun laws …
Another question I get asked: Is it legal for civilians to own body armor? I don’t know where this one stems from. Probably the internet. I blame almost all unsolved bad information on the internet simply because it spreads stupidity so fast. But it is completely legal for civilians to own body armor and wear it. You will actually start seeing me wearing body armor at my classes. Getting shot hurts. I’ve also made a decision to die with as many holes as I was born with. No more, no fewer.
The next questions are about cars and dogs. I get asked if you are allowed to defend yourself in your car or if someone is stealing your car. Same with pets. What if you’re walking your dog and an alligator or another dog attacks it? Can you use your handgun to defend your dog?
The car question is a two answer question and it depends on if you are in it. If you are in your car, the Florida Castle Doctrine follows you to your vehicle. So if you’re sitting in your car and someone smashes your windows and starts pulling you out of your vehicle, then you are allowed to defend yourself.
However, if you walk out of your home and catch someone trying to steal your car in your driveway, that’s different. Florida doesn’t allow you to use deadly force to protect property. If you’re in your car, it’s your domicile. If you’re not in your car, it’s property.
And on to pets. Many of you are not going to like this, but Florida considers your pets property. As mentioned, Florida does not allow you to use deadly force to protect property. So you may not use your handgun to defend your dog getting mauled by another animal. You are a different story, but your pet is property.
Many people think they can weasel their way around that. “Well, if I shoot them in the arm or leg, that’s OK because it’s not deadly force — right?”
Um, no. Deadly force doesn’t mean killing force. It is a “level of force which is likely to cause, or could cause the death of another person, regardless of whether they actually did die.” What that means is if you shot someone in the arm or leg, you could easily hit one of those main arteries and kill someone whether you actually meant to or not.
No matter where you aim, shooting someone is considered deadly force. And you’re not the one who gets to decide what deadly force is — the prosecutor and jury will be deciding that for you. You better take it seriously, because they definitely will.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
