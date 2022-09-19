Michigan

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) celebrates his 20-yard touchdown run against Connecticut in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Three weeks into the season and there are still more than few teams ranked in The Associated Press college football poll that have a lot to prove.

The AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank was pretty much status quo this week after the first 10 teams swept on Saturday, almost untested. The final score: Top-10 teams 521, opponents 120.


