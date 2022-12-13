SARASOTA — A quaint area of Old Englewood is about to undergo a change.
On Tuesday afternoon, Sarasota County commissioners unanimously approved a proposed plan that will allow the development of a 404-unit apartment complex along Artists Avenue in Englewood.
Just as they did before the planning commission, Kelley Klepper, a planner with Kimley Horn, and other members of the development team focused on how the current proposal was resulting in a reduction or downsizing from what was currently approved for the 29-acre property at 200 Artists Ave.
The complex will go on a parcel on the west side of State Road 776, less than a mile north of Dearborn Street.
A 2008 proposal called Northern Anchor for the property changed the zoning to planned economic development and office, professional, institutional allowing for 223,590 square feet of commercial, 36,300 square feet of office and 306 residential units.
The new plan calls for 404 apartment units in two- and four-story buildings on the property. The two-story buildings would be located along Artists Avenue and Elm Street, while the four-story buildings would be in the middle of the property closer to S.R. 776.
A 20-foot vegetative buffer with trees to shield the complex from neighboring single-family residences along Artists and Elm would be installed according to a binding development concept plan submitted to the county’s planning department.
That plan also calls for a large stormwater retention pond in the center of the project, saving the few “grand” mature trees that survived Hurricane Ian, more green space and walking trails for the residents of the development. The development will also preserve a wetland on the property.
Primary access to the property will be via S.R. 776 with a gated emergency access to McCall Road available only to residents of the development.
While only two residents appeared Tuesday in opposition to the proposal, more than 100 letters and emails had been received by the county’s planning department.
“Englewood is a quaint community comprised of single-family homes,” Gerald Pielack, one of those residents said. “Be mindful and respectful of the emails you’ve received.”
Three other residents appeared at the meeting to speak in favor of the proposal.
“This is exactly the kind of project Englewood needs,” Doug Izzo, executive director of the Englewood Area Chamber of Commerce, told commissioners. “The project has been dramatically scaled back.”
“This is a difficult vote for me,” Commission Chairman Ron Cutsinger of Englewood said.
Adding that he’d followed the progress of the proposal “very carefully,” Cutsinger added that it was “clearly a significant downzoning.”
