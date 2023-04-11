VENICE — Despite concerns about impacts to the Venice Rookery and opening up the area to additional traffic, Sarasota County commissioners approved a comprehensive plan amendment to allow a new apartment complex on Jacaranda Boulevard.
CEM Development Construction Services LLC, of Lakeland, is planning a five-story, 208-unit complex with 5,000 square feet of commercial space at 2651 Jacaranda Blvd.
It will have an 8,000-square-foot amenity center with a fitness center and a pool on the 8.3-acre property.
The parcel is just east of the Venice Rookery across Annex Road.
Tuesday’s unanimous commission vote approved a comprehensive plan amendment to the future land use map following a review by state agencies to allow the development to progress.
During their Jan. 18 meeting, commissioners had already approved the rezone petition for the parcel on a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Nancy Detert dissenting due to her dissatisfaction over the affordable housing component of the project.
Nine people appeared, many from the nearby Venetian community, to speak to commissioners during the public hearing about their concerns over traffic from the development and pleading for protection for the Rookery.
“It’s a nightmare waiting to happen,” said Donna DeLuca, of Venetia, of the already heavy traffic in the area as she asked for a new traffic study to be done.
She noted a study had been done, but it was during the off-season so it didn’t account for seasonal traffic although a formula had been applied to account for that.
“There will be enough additional traffic and congestion to an already strained road,” Ben Fosco told commissioners.
Will Smith spoke of the Rookery.
“The Venice Rookery is a gem,” Smith said. “It’s one of the few remaining safe havens.”
Kristen Hoffschmidt, president of the Venice Area Audubon Society, pleaded with commissioners.
“Consider carefully the impact on the Venice Rookery,” she said.
Among their asks regarding the Rookery, Hoffschmidt mentioned avoiding construction during nesting season, and protecting the mangroves and wetland in the area.
At the Jan. 18 meeting, she mentioned the little island in the rookery pond averages 100 nests a year, and 161 species of birds have been identified there.
Bill Merrill, the attorney for CEM Development, told commissioners near the close of the public hearing that his client planned to hold an additional meeting with VAAS on April 24 regarding their concerns.
Commissioners had no questions regarding the proposal and Commissioners Mark Smith, Mike Moran, and Joe Neunder all said they felt it was consistent with the goals and objectives of the comprehensive plan.
“I believe they (CEM Development) will be very engaged and responsive,” Commissioner Ron Cutsinger added.
