River Road and Center Road

Signs advertising a Dec. 1 Sarasota County Planning Commission hearing still stand on the property at River and Center roads east of Venice where 223 apartments are planned. The zoning changes were approved by the planning commission and also by the Sarasota County Commission on Dec. 13.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

VENICE — A vacant pasture at North River Road and Center Road that was home to a herd of cows is slated for development as an apartment complex.

On Dec. 13, the Sarasota County commissioners unanimously approved the request from Chris Doherty, the owner of the property, for a small area comprehensive plan amendment and a rezoning to allow for the development of a 223-unit apartment complex.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments