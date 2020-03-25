From APLASTIC ANEMIA ORG.

An organization formed for aplastic anemia hosts a seminar at noon, Thursday for a free webinar about the impact of COVID-19 on bone marrow failure disease patients.

To register, follow this link: aamdsif.salsalabs.org/covid19bmfdinfectious/index.html

Dr. Amy DeZern and Dr. Veronica Dioverti of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine will be hosting the event.

“DeZern is a hematologist and medical oncologist at the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center and an Associate Professor of Oncology and Medicine, and she is a member of the AAMDSIF Medical Advisory Board. Dioverti is a Clinical Associate in the Division of Infectious Diseases with expertise in immunocompromised patients,” according to a news release.

The news release said DeZern and Dioverti will discuss bone marrow failure disease patient concerns and what precautions they take to protect their health.

The event will include a question and answer session as well, according to the news release.

