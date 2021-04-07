NORTH PORT — Do you have a teen entering high school next year who is interested in learning how to be a summer camp counselor?
Encourage them to apply to be a Counselor in Training.
The city of North Port is currently accepting applications for the Counselor in Training program, as part of the annual summer camp experience.
The CIT program is intended for students entering ninth through twelfth grade for the 2021-22 school year and provides an invaluable opportunity for high school students to receive professional camp counselor training.
Interviews will be scheduled starting the week of May 3. Once interviews are completed, applicants will be notified of their status.
The registration fee is $25 per week and payment is due upon acceptance into the program. This fee covers the cost of the camp T-shirt and all field trips.
To apply download the application online, go to the website and submit it in person at the Morgan Family Community Center located at 6207 West Price Blvd. or the George Mullen Activity Center located at 1602 Kramer Way.
For more information, contact Samantha Cremen, recreation program coordinator at SCremen@CityOfNorthPort.com.
The city is also hiring summer camp counselors.
Visit the website for details.
