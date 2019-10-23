TAMPA — Guppyween is back at The Florida Aquarium this year with a magical twist.
Harry Otter’s Guppyween is at the Codwarts School of Fishcraft and Squidery. Parents can bring their little wizards to this family-friendly Halloween activity-based event sponsored by Swedish Fish.
Young wizards will be sorted into their Codwarts House before embarking on activities throughout the Aquarium to further their Fishcraft knowledge. Swedish Fish will be available at the activity tables and special Animal Trading Cards can be found throughout the Aquarium.
Learn to cast spells at Ottervander’s Wands on the Splash Pad, practice your Squidditch skills in the Mosaic Center and enter the Snake Pit where Wizards can summon serpents through their snake summoning skills to draw snakes out of thin air. All exhibits will be open, including the 4-D theatre and The Splash Pad.
From 8 to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 26, there will be a special Guppyween for families and children with sensory differences to enjoy treats throughout the Aquarium in a low-stress environment. This event includes a meet-and-greet opportunity with Tango, the Aquarium’s sea turtle mascot.
Doors will open at 8 a.m. for Sensory Guppyween guests only, with lights and sounds adapted for individuals with sensory differences and their families. Our kids’ outdoor play area will be open.
Once Sensory Guppyween ends at 9:30 a.m. and the Florida Aquarium in Tampa opens for normal business hours, guests are welcome to continue exploring. Noise canceling equipment is available at guest services. Early admission for Sensory Guppyween is for families and children with disabilities only. This event is free for aquarium members.
Admission for Sensory Guppyween is $5 per person for non-members (if purchased before event date) or $8 per person on the day of the event. Parking is $6 per car.
There is a special Guppyween event for aquarium members who will be admitted free on 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 25.
On Oct. 26 and 27, admission is $10 for children in costumes and standard admission prices for adults when tickets are purchased at the aquarium ticket office.
The Florida Aquarium, Inc. is located at Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.