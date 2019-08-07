It was originally hoped to be open by now, but construction remains underway at the new North Port Aquatic Center.
Officials with the facility suggest it should be operational later in August.
The first people in line at the city’s long-awaited aquatics park will be county and state inspectors.
The original July 31 deadline for opening the $12 million Aqua Center along Price Boulevard slid by, according to Laura Ansel, North Port’s Parks and Recreation Department communications and outreach coordinator.
However, she said, the end is in sight.
“There have been no major construction issues,” Ansel said Tuesday. “A few small change orders and some days of wet weather delayed us. But it is proceeding well.”
Residents have been wondering when it would open. Construction began in June 2018 and — for most of the last year — July 2019 was the slated date.
The center features a lazy river float course, water slides, a children’s play area, a 25-meter stretch pool, a concession area and a locker room/restroom building.
The center is ultimately anticipated to attract more than 87,000 patrons annually, leading North Port officials to request that Sarasota County Schools provide additional parking spaces by allowing access to Heron Creek Middle School — when school is not in session.
Peak usage of the center will align with days school is not operating, such as summer break.
Admission costs vary, but the basic rate for a North Port resident is $8. For nonresidents, the admission rate is $12. There are discounts for children, seniors, members of the armed forces and veterans.
Through decades, there were at least 70 City Commission meetings and 38 city commissioners who discussed the concept of a new North Port pool or aquatic center.
So what is going to happen next?
“We are going to have Sarasota County Department of Health inspectors here on site beginning Aug. 6,” she said last week. “At the same time the Department of Agriculture people will be here checking the pumps and slides.”
And then?
“Our concessions will be inspected,” she said. “If we pass all those, then we may get a temporary certificate of occupancy.”
Then will the aqua park will be ready?
“Well, then we will bring in the staff we have been training and then it may happen.”
So what date is a safe bet to break out the swimsuits?
“August ... just August,” she said.
