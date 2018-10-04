Arcadia Garden Club's highway marker restoration

Funds from the Arcadia Garden Club plant sale in November will go to restore the Blue Star Memorial Highway on U.S. Highway 17 N. Blue Star Memorial Highways are a tribute to the armed forces that have defended the United States of America. National Garden Clubs, Inc., is the parent organization for Blue Star Memorial Highways.
The idea dates to 1944, when the New Jersey State Council of Garden Clubs beautified a 5½-mile stretch of U.S. Route 22 from Mountainside to North Plainfield. The Blue Star, taken from the blue star in the service flag, was chosen to symbolize the memorial because it was used during World War II on flags and homes of families that had a son or daughter serving on active duty.
History makes clear that the goal went beyond placing markers. The original project was organized as a demonstration of roadside beautification. This was expanded to honor those men and women who had served, were serving, or would serve in the U.S. armed forces. According to the Blue Star Memorial Program website, “Memorial Markers and By-Way markers were added to the Highway Markers, to be used at locations such as National cemeteries, parks, veteran’s facilities and gardens.”
The Blue Star Memorial Highway marker in Arcadia was placed there April 22, 1977, by the Arcadia Garden Club. Over time the marker has deteriorated and must be totally restored. The estimated cost will be approximately $1,200 to remove, restore and return the marker to its original standard. All restorations must meet guidelines as established by the National Garden Clubs.
“Each time a Blue Star Marker is dedicated, we show our love for this beautiful United States of America and our appreciation for the Armed Services of America,” according to the National Garden Club Inc.
Details of the November plant sale will be in coming issues of the Arcadian. The Arcadia Garden Club is 1005 W Magnolia St. 863-494-9862
