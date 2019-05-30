Mid-morning and already hot as heck. But those attending Monday’s graveside services didn’t mind the still heat in order to honor the 23 men who had died for their country. It was the British Memorial Service, an American Memorial Day tradition dating to the 1950s honoring Royal Air Force cadets killed training in Florida during the Second War. Boys mostly, the recruit pilots died crashing their air machines, off field or from illness. Most were in Clewiston, a handful in Arcadia at Carlstrom Air Field. Old planes and overmatched pilots caused most of the flying mishaps, according to records. Their remains were placed at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Arcadia. Some 15,000 British pilots trained in the U.S. during WWII.
The British Memorial Service hosted by the Rotary Club of Arcadia honored these pilots, also those training them, pretty much anyone associated with the task of preparing men for war. The British graves are neatly lined in two rows, tended over the years by locals funded by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.
Jenny Harding journeyed this week from England to honor her father George Hogarth, who trained as an RAF cadet on Course 3 in Clewiston. He survived. But several classmates died flying in the war, she said. Mr. Hogarth visited Arcadia twice following the war, in 1973 and 1989. He spoke with great warmth of his reception in Florida, Jenny Harding said, adopted by families picking him up on days off, to relax and forget, she said. Ronald McDonald shared stories with Jenny Harding at Monday’s memorial, as his father, Ray D. McDonald, was an American flight instructor. Mr. McDonald died after the war flying in Costa Rica. His remains were recovered 20 years later and he’s buried at Joshua Creek Cemetery in DeSoto County.
Observing the memorial from under a white umbrella, Victoria Brittain had traveled from Tampa on Monday to honor her father, Frederick J. Brittain, an American flight instructor with Embry-Riddle, the civilian school hired to train the RAF recruits. Victoria over the years had found photos from her father’s time, little scribbles on the back reading such things as “best student ever” and “couldn’t fly but landed well.” Victoria wore her father’s wedding band on a right finger to honor his memory, she said, “to bring a part of him here.” He died in 2002.
Off to the side amongst a small clutch of women, Jeannie Martin watched Monday’s one-hour event unfold, the pomp and sometimes sadness of untimely death that comes with a military ceremony. With no relations in the tidy British section at Oak Ridge, Martin visited because “it’s one of the nice things we do here in DeSoto County.”
