Kenia Isles donned her flower crown, two tutus — one black and one yellow — and a microphone Thursday morning, preparing to address seniors online.
She used to see these seniors every day at Chelsea Place Senior Day Care, but has had to adapt since the center had to close due to the coronavirus.
That day she was a Caribbean fairy, teaching Zumba and telling cheesy jokes among a flurry of balloons. Kris Chana, the owner of Chelsea Place, wore a large white T-shirt with leaves on it. He was Mr. Forest, Isles called him.
"We all need to laugh at times like this," Isles, an employee of Chelsea Place, said.
Behind the camera were Chelsea Place employees Debbie Spear and Amie Conti, holding cue cards and monitoring how many people were watching their new show "#TogetherNotAlone."
Chelsea Place Senior Care started doing these weekday shows April 1 to bring exercises, singalongs, trivia and other games straight to seniors' homes. Viewers are encouraged to hydrate and loosen up throughout the show, as well as participate in the theme that day.
The live show is every weekday starting at 11:11 a.m. Anyone can watch it for free from anywhere with an Internet connection at www.ChelseaPlace.com/Live.
"So many people are at home right now," said Conti, the senior care's resource specialist. "We're doing this to help seniors with their physical and mental activity."
Chana had taken the team to visit some members during this time while the Senior Day Care is closed due to coronavirus.
Some seniors, whether experiencing Alzheimer's or dementia or other cognitive diseases, don't realize why they can't fulfill their daily routines.
"It's heartbreaking, it's like seeing them experience a loss," Chana said. With the show, the senior care provider "wanted to bring some joy into their daily lives."
#TogetherNotAlone allows caregivers a half-hour to 45-minute break while their seniors are mentally and physically engaged.
Each day has a theme, Thursday's being "mystical forest," starting with an inspirational quote. Isles gives shout outs to people watching from home, regardless of whether they are members with Chelsea Place Senior Care. Some videos have gotten over 2,000 views on their Facebook page.
The live stream is every weekday starting at 11:11 a.m. Monday's theme is "tropical," Isles said.
Chelsea Place employees can still offer in-home services for seniors such as helping with dinner, bathing, dressing, cleaning, telehealth or even just for companionship. One senior even got to go fishing.
To be connected to senior services, call 941-676-3411.
