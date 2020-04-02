Florida Farms and Packinghouses Address COVID-19
By mid-March, it was becoming clear the massive disruptions that COVID-19 would have in the U.S. and globally. Outside the daily ticker of new infections, the news and other information sources repeated the sanitation and social distancing mantra to help lower the infection rate curve.
For Florida specialty crop growers who must keep their farms operational and retail shelves stocked, the crisis has put them on call to respond. Growers are adjusting daily in response to the situation.
Sanitation measures enhanced
While the general public gets accustomed to frequent hand washing and spraying down of often touched places, specialty crop growers are continuing their sanitation protocols that are a part of their routine food safety programs. Many are enhancing those protocols to address COVID-19.
Plant City-based berry grower Wish Farms has deployed new measures. “Wish Farms already has a rigorous food safety program in place,” says Nick Wishnatzki, a marketing project manager for the company. “However, during the COVID-19 crisis, our team is going above and beyond to safeguard our facilities, personnel, and management practices.”
Some of the additional practices being deployed at Wish Farms include:
Cleaning the surfaces in warehouse facilities every two hours during operation
Adding more hand washing stations at various locations
Limiting access to only essential employees
Screening essential employees for symptoms before entering facilities
Any employee exhibiting signs of COVID-19 will be sent home
Any employee and/or employee with a household member diagnosed with COVID-19 will be asked to stay home and be compensated up to 14 days for time missed
All non-essential employees are working from home
Ryan Atwood is a blueberry grower from Umatilla and partner in the Billy Long Packinghouse in Mt. Dora. He says similar packinghouse precautions are being taken like those of Wish Farms.
“We have hired a full-time person to go around and wipe down all door handles, sink faucets, and other places people come into contact with,” Atwood says. “Literally, they disinfect all day long.”
Steve and Marie Bedner run a large commercial pepper farm and packing facility, and they own and operate two fresh retail markets in the Boynton Beach area. Operations continue as normal but with extra precautions.
“On our packing lines, we are spacing out our employees to provide distance between each person,” Marie Bedner says. “We’ve added extra breaks for employees, specifically for hand washing. We also are training employees on what COVID-19 is and have instructed everyone to notify management immediately if they do not feel well.”
At the Bedner’s Fresh Markets, deep cleaning and sanitation are conducted every evening after the markets close. Throughout the workday at both the packing facility and markets, commonly touched surfaces like doorknobs, faucets, tables, etc, are being cleaned regularly.
Market response
Since the outbreak began, market demand has been strong for some Florida crops currently in season. Wishnatzki says strawberry growers are working hard to keep up.
“As an industry, we are under serious pressure to keep up with retail demand right now, and our team is working overtime to keep supply flowing to consumers.”
Demand is extending the strawberry season as the crop winds down. As blueberry season ramps up, demand is strong there. One broker noted that the category is up 20% year-over-year.
Derek Orsenigo, production manager for Grower’s Management Inc., says the market has been up and down throughout the virus outbreak. The farm’s major product is various leafy greens.
“Initially, when the COVID-19 outbreak started, our orders have fluctuated up and down throughout this virus scare,” he says. “Some days it was very slow with very few orders, and other days were a complete blowout with lots of orders to fill the great demand. But more recently, demand has fallen off sharply.”
Florida citrus growers are experiencing strong demand as consumers seek out the benefits of vitamin C to build up their immune systems. The orange juice futures market rose by more than 20% in March. That is the largest market rally since 2015.
But the picture for the state’s tomato growers is not positive. The industry largely depends on food service for most of its sales. With restaurants, schools, hotels, cruise lines, and other venues that rely on food service partially or entirely shut down, the market has crashed.
“While we’re doing our best to divert supplies to the grocery segment, it will not be nearly enough to offset the losses from the reduced business in food service,” says Michael Schadler, Executive Vice President of the Florida Tomato Exchange. “Needless to say, this is a disaster for most of our growers as we’re fully planted for the spring crop, which is just beginning to be harvested.”
Other impacts
Thus far, Florida growers have not reported major disruptions in things like transportation or delivery of needed inputs or other supplies.
“We have not experienced any trouble with transportation or labor, and we have not run into any trouble acquiring inputs,” Orsenigo says. “We should be finished with our season in roughly five weeks (depending on markets), making it easier to deal with some of these issues for a short period of time rather than dealing with it for an entire season.”
Atwood says his H-2A labor is still working strawberry fields and his crop is coming in early, so he has been working the phones hard trying to source domestic labor.
Wishnatzki says what happens with H-2A labor visas could pose a potential threat and is something everyone is watching closely.
“We are awaiting H-2A updates from our trade associations,” he says. “In the meantime, we are in discussions with our labor providers on alternatives to bridge the gap if there is a shortfall.”
Helping neighbors
Wishnatzki says this whole event has served as a good reminder to the public that agriculture is critical. It also is a chance for farmers to help their neighbors.
“Amidst this demand spike, we can’t lose sight of the fact that many millions of Americans are facing major financial stress due to job loss,” he says. “We have committed to donating 220,000 pounds (27,000+ flats) of fresh strawberries to Feeding Tampa Bay and The United Food Bank of Plant City.
“We stand ready to support our food bank partners now and even more in the future if necessary. We would strongly encourage all industry colleagues to connect with local food banks to help fill their urgent needs.”
Frank Giles is editor of Florida Grower
United Fresh Produce Association Moves Its Annual Convention Online
With the 2020 season ramping up for growers and the produce supply chain — and the full impact of COVID-19 still unknown — the United Fresh Produce Association announced it will transition its in-person annual convention to a virtual event this summer.
United Fresh LIVE!, previously scheduled for San Diego, will be held entirely online, debuting the week of June 15, 2020. The event will be free to all attendees. The experience will be designed to maximize connections between customers and suppliers, ideally encouraging multiple participants from individual companies and virtual attendees from around the world who would have been unable to attend in person.
Shifting from a live event on such short notice offers some unique challenges.
Stenzel pointed out that the adjustments the entire world has gone through over the past few weeks convinced the leadership at United Fresh that the produce industry was ready to take such a step.
“During these past few weeks, we’ve all learned something about connections,” he said in a release announcing the event. “While we can’t wait to join with industry friends again in person, we’ve also realized that we’re connecting today in new ways. We’re all online, with video streaming, face-to-face chats, and group interactions that, just a month ago, we didn’t know how to do.”
United Fresh representatives said the event platform will feature live keynote presentations, roundtable discussion groups, networking interaction, and a virtual expo floor where exhibitors and attendees can share information, view videos and other content, chat live, and make the same connections one would at an in-person event. Much of the content will also be recorded and available for participants who couldn’t attend the live presentation.
Is “virtual” the future of United Fresh events? Stenzel said his hope is that as the COVID-19 crisis passes that United Fresh will still be able to host its Washington Conference in person this fall. That remains to be seen of course. He left the door open to the future of the annual United Fresh LIVE! event as well. “Is it possible that this is an online event in the future? It’s possible. We’ll see,” he said.
United Fresh will be releasing more information about the event at United Fresh LIVE! in the coming weeks.
Richard Jones is Corporate Content Director for Meister Media Worldwide
COVID-19 Updates: Its Impact on Specialty Agriculture
The threat of coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact activity around the world. The produce industry is no exception. Information evolves by the day and, in some cases, by the hour. These are the latest industry-related updates as of March 31, 2020:
April 1
USDA Extends Several Certification Expiration Dates Temporarily
If your GAP, Domestic Origin Verification, or Plant Systems Audit program certifications expiration dates fall between now and May 31, USDA is giving you a grace period. It’s extending those dates by 60 days to help keep food moving during the pandemic.
March 31
FDA Assures Consumers They Will Not Catch COVID-19 from Produce
Need a boost to your marketing messages about the safety of your crops during this pandemic? Frank Yiannas, FDA’s Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response, issued a statement to consumers assuring them that unlike food-borne diseases like E. coli, COVID-19 is primarily spread through human to human contact.
Insight to Mexico’s COVID-19 Strategy
With growers concerned about keeping a steady flow of workers during spring, it’s worth understanding what’s happening in Mexico. So far, it has far fewer cases of COVID-19 than most other countries. But it also took few steps to stem the contagion until recently, when it issued a stay-at-home order.
Apply Here: Organizations in Britain Develop Interactive Job Placement Websites
The United States watches as Europe continues in its attempts to prevent a labor shortage on fruit and vegetable farms.
TV Station Reports Dismissal of Migrant Fieldworkers Due to COVID-19
Florida berry pickers say they were terminated two weeks into their four-month contract.
COVID-19 Hurts ‘King of Fruits’ in India
Mango farmers, with diminished labor and transportation, have stopped harvesting.
March 29
How Grower-Retailers Have Responded to COVID-19
Despite the trickle-down effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, grower-retailers who are still open need to be able to educate their customers about gardening tips and how to properly take care of a plant once they’ve brought it home.
March 28
MPS Offers Remote Audits of Growing Operations
MPS, which manages sustainability for the horticulture industry, is offering the option to have audits performed remotely. These remote audits consist of a check of the relevant documents in combination with remote interviews, and possibly a digital tour of the operation.
Grower Groups Call on USDA to Purchase Perishable Produce
More than 40 national and regional grower associations signed onto a letter sent to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue calling for the agency to begin buying perishable foods sitting stagnant in the supply chain because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Crisis Management Tips From the Garden Media Group
The Garden Media Group has compiled a list of things you should be checking on, or be sure your marketing and social media team is checking on for you.
March 27
Annual Trucking Inspection Event Postponed to Keep Transportation Rolling
For the first time since they started, an annual in-depth inspection blitz in the trucking world has been postponed. It was originally scheduled to take place in early May. COVID-19 related buying has added increased demand on trucking.
California Farm Bureau Offers Template for Essential Worker Letters
Some California farm workers report police are making random stops, asking for proof of working in essential industries. The California Farm Bureau has created a template letter operations can use to give their employees to carry with them.
From Bad to Worse in Italy
Italian fruit and vegetable farmers are preparing for a plague of a different sort: the return of the Asian brown marmorated stink bug.
Food Supply Chain in India Faces ‘State of Paralysis’
Importing, exporting both proving to be difficult during country’s lockdown.
The ‘Ugly’ Truth: Australians Warned to Prepare for Bad-Looking Fruit
Thanks to COVID-19 as well as drought, supermarkets are relaxing their specifications and allowing imperfect fruit and vegetables to fill their shelves.
Michigan Fruit Farmer Addresses Farm Bureau Membership
Ben LaCross, a fruit farmer and American Farm Bureau Federation leader in Michigan, urges FB members to adopt a “herd health” mentality in the fight against COVID-19. North America Farm Equipment Magazine reports on the story:
Fruit Market Memoirs:
Canada: Prince Edward Island husband and wife adjust to closure of farmers market by turning their own farm into drive-thru.
Australia: 68-year-old surfer sees fruit store business pick up in wake of social distancing.
England: Business ‘spreading through word of mouth’ for family-run operation.
India: Officials reach out to home delivery services providers to engage in doorstep supply of food, medicine, groceries, and other essential commodities.
March 26
AmericanHort Webinar Outlines How Families First Coronavirus Response Act Will Affect You
On Wednesday, March 25, AmericanHort hosted a webinar featuring advice and updates from its partner organizations CJ Lake and K-Coe Isom. The bulk of the webinar focused on what employers need to know about the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and when an employee is unable to come into work.
What to Do If an Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19
The United Fresh Produce Association continues to update the industry, which includes greenhouse vegetable growers, on how to keep their businesses moving forward during the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, Jennifer McEntire, Vice President of Food Safety and Technology at United Fresh, joined with several colleagues in the food industry to develop a guide for food chain employers on what to do when an employee or contract worker tests positive for COVID-19.
11 Cool Things Companies Are Doing to Promote Plants During the COVID-19 Pandemic
There’s lots of social media talk about the benefits of plants, flowers, and gardening during times of isolation and uncertainty, and it’s great to see people starting to realize the power of plants to help with wellbeing. Check out 11 ways green industry companies and folks are promoting plants and spreading positive vibes during a time of crisis.
March 25
MSU Weighs in on COVID-19 & Food Safety Concerns
Michigan State University’s Phillip Tocco, Benjamin Phillips, and Marissa Schuh published this handy FAQ around COVID-19 and food safety in fruits and vegetables. Good news, according to the researchers, who share that “as of March 19, there has been no known transmission of the novel coronavirus through fresh produce.”
March 24
Growers in New Zealand Receive COVID-19 Guidelines
New Zealand-based news outlet Newshub reports on a set of horticulture guidelines that was released Monday by the country’s Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI). Growers, the organization says, should know that:
All food and beverage producers and processors, and their supply chains, are deemed to be essential services.
Which essential businesses are included in the definition of the supply chain is still being discussed with MPI.
All orchards, packhouses, cool stores, and export entities are essential services.You can continue to operate, but there will be strict rules in place that allow you to continue to do so.
A key message from the briefing was that “we can’t change the virus to suit your operational needs; but we can change your operational needs to suit the virus”.
The expectation is that you must change the way that you operate (if you haven’t done so already) to minimise the risk of spreading the virus.
There must be nowhere in your supply chain that will facilitate the spread of the virus.
More information is available at Horticulture NZ.
Produce Wholesaler Turns to Retail to Fill Holes Created by COVID-19
The students from Virginia Tech and Radford University didn’t come back from spring break. With fruit and vegetables to sell, Produce Source Partners, out of Roanoke, VA, needed just 24 hours to evolve into a retail seller. The Roanoke Times reports on the story:
University of Georgia Extension Cancels Spring Citrus Update
The March 31 Spring Citrus Update in Valdosta, Ga., was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Jake Price, University of Georgia Extension Coordinator for Lowndes County. There are no plans as of yet to reschedule, Price told the Southeast AgNet Radio Network.
France Appeals to Newly Unemployed to Rescue Labor-Needy Fruit, Vegetable Growers
Strawberries, asparagus, and other crops will rot in the field if French farmers, handicapped by coronavirus-induced tight border restrictions, can’t offset a shortage of approximately 200,000 laborers. Reuters reports on the situation:
European Worker Shortages Boosts Interest in Moroccan Fruits, Vegetables
The North Africa Post reports on the newfound demand in Moroccan agricultural products — largely tomatoes, courgettes, peppers, eggplants, oranges, and mandarins — based on the lack of farm workers in Spain, where the agricultural sector is currently operating at 10% of its European-best capacity.
Meanwhile, in South Africa …
South Africa business publication Fin24 reports on how COVID-19 is affecting the country’s agricultural industry.
Highlights/Preview of AmericanHort Webinars
AmericanHort hosted a webinar on March 23 that outlined how businesses can navigate COVID-19. Its next webinar is slated for March 25, covering tax and labor concerns.
Why Gardening Needs to be Part of the Solution
Greenhouse Grower Contributing Editor Allan Armitage weighs in on the harsh truth facing the horticulture industry, while offering a glimmer of hope.
March 22
AmericanHort Creates Coronavirus Resource Center, Hosts Webinar on Monday
AmericanHort has set up a Coronavirus Resource Center on its website, where it will provide members with late-breaking news updates, links to expert information and resources, and tips and tools to help businesses navigate the days ahead.
March 21
USDA and Department of Labor Announce Information-Sharing to Assist H-2A Employers
United Fresh applauded the USDA and the Department of Labor for responding to urgent requests to provide flexibility for U.S. farmers utilizing the H-2A program. United Fresh and industry stakeholders have been pressing the Trump administration throughout this crisis to address this issue and ensure that workers are available for produce companies who need H-2A and H-2B workers.
March 20
CFFA Reschedules Annual Meeting for November
Amid the myriad event postponements and cancellations that continue to occur in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the California Fresh Fruit Association (CFFA) has already moved on to the next stage: rescheduling.
CFFA announced that its 84th annual meeting will now take place Nov. 4-6 in Laguna Beach, Calif. The conference, one of the first to be postponed because of COVID-19 precautions, had been scheduled to begin March 15 at the Montage hotel in Laguna Beach.
“CFFA appreciates the partnership with the Montage Laguna Beach and their assistance with getting these details worked out so quickly,” CFFA President Ian Lemay said. All room registrations scheduled for the previous meeting date will be transferred to the November dates, he added.
CPMA Cancels Convention
The Canadian Produce Marketing Association has cancelled its 2020 convention and trade show in light of COVID-19. Click here for more details from the association.
United Fresh Offers Resources for Produce Growers
With the rapid changes occurring throughout the fresh produce industry related to coronavirus, including greenhouse vegetables, the United Fresh Production Association (United Fresh) is providing regular updates to the industry as the situation warrants.
March 19
Officials Postpone Strawberry Symposium Until 2021
In Italy, promoters of the ninth International Strawberry Symposium have postponed their event until 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. It had been scheduled for May 2-6 in Rimini. The event next year is slated to run May 1-5.
The Latest on California Spring Trials
The 2020 California Spring Trials (CAST) may be cancelled as an in-person event thanks to coronavirus, but several leading plant breeders are turning CAST into a virtual experience for growers, brokers, and other horticulture industry members. Here’s what Ball Horticultural and Syngenta Flowers have planned.
United Fresh Offers Resources for Produce Growers
With the rapid changes occurring throughout the fresh produce industry related to coronavirus, including greenhouse vegetables, the United Fresh Production Association (United Fresh) is providing regular updates to the industry as the situation warrants.
March 18
Your State Representatives Need to Hear From You
See the latest update about a potential problem with H-2 worker availability and what the industry’s message to the United States Secretary of Agriculture and other state representatives needs to be in regard to recent developments with the temporary hold on visa processing announced by the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico.
March 17
Labor Developments
On March 18, the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico will halt routine immigration and non-immigration visa services until further notice. The move could disrupt the H-2 worker program, causing problems for growers during the critical spring season. The Consulate General in Monterrey announced its intention to continue H-2 processing, albeit with additional safeguards and only for returning H-2 workers, which it defines as applicants whose H-2A and H-2B visas have expired in the last 12 months and are now applying for the same visa classification.
In an open letter from AmericanHort, CEO and President Ken Fisher assured members that AmericanHort has been in touch with USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue to ask that the green industry be kept in mind as essential agriculture as any new legislation is brought forward.
“We are monitoring relief legislation taking shape in Congress and weighing in on points of concern for our industry,” Fisher stated in the letter. “We are monitoring developments with respect to business ‘safety net’ programs administered by agencies like the Small Business Administration and the Department of Agriculture.”
Cultivate’20 Status
Fisher also updated the industry on the status of Cultivate’20, planned for July 11-14, saying “There is no indication that Cultivate’20 will be impacted at this time. Our staff continues to work hard preparing to deliver the high caliber event that everyone expects and enjoys at Cultivate.”
March 16
TIPA Postpones Viva Fresh Expo
The Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) also has announced the postponement of its Viva Fresh Expo, which was slated for April 30-May 2 in San Antonio. A statement from TIPA reads as follows: “Because the health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors, staff and volunteers are our No. 1 priority, we will not be moving forward with the Viva Fresh Expo as scheduled on April 29 – May 2. We are reviewing options for either postponement or cancellation and we’ll keep you updated on our progress.”
Ball Horticultural Company Last Breeder to Cancel for California Spring Trials
Ball Horticulture was the last breeder to send out its official press release announcing it will pull out of California Spring Trials. In lieu of the usual on-site visit, Ball says people can explore the latest information Spring Trials information through its CAST Mobile App. A new update has just been launched in app stores that shares all new plants for 2020 that would have been on display at California Spring Trials. In addition to the app, virtual conference opportunities are in the works as well to share new variety info. You can download the app here or search “Ball Horticultural” in the App Store (iOS devices) or on Google Play (Android).
Breeder Reactions to Cancellation of California Spring Trials
Breeders talk about the impact of cancelling their CAST plans and what they feel is the biggest loss in not seeing their customers in-person.
March 13
THRIVE Innovation Summit Falls Back on Livestream Event
The THRIVE Innovation Summit scheduled for March 25 at Santa Clara University in California has been postponed, but organizers announced that the release of their 2020 THRIVE Top50 AgTech and Top 50 FoodTech companies will go ahead as planned on March 25 via livestream.
University of Florida Extension Cancels Meetings
The University of Florida/IFAS Extension has been closely monitoring developments with (COVID-19. All UF/IFAS-related group meetings have been cancelled or postponed through April 30th.
March 11
Covid-19 Forces Cancellation of Florida Citrus Growers’ Institute
Due to COVID-19 concerns and current University of Florida policies, the 2020 Florida Citrus Growers’ Institute scheduled for April 14 in Avon Park, FL has been cancelled.
New H-2A Rules Streamlines Bringing Workers to U.S.
Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue announced over the weekend the U.S. will ease constraints on the H-2A and H-2B programs. Earlier in March the U.S. announced only returning guestworkers would be allowed back in the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The restriction sent shockwaves through agriculture, with growers worried about having enough labor available during planting season.
There are two main ways the U.S. is easing the constraints the no-new-guestworker rule had created:
1. Eliminating In-Person Interviews
The U.S. is waiving in-person interviews for incoming guestworkers involved in H-2A and H-2B programs, Sec. Perdue announced. The move will remove a time-consuming step in bringing in new workers.
“Temporarily waiving in-person interviews for H-2 visa applicants streamlines the application process and helps provide steady labor for the agriculture sector during this time of uncertainty,” Sec. Perdue says in the announcement. “H-2 labor is vital to the economy and food security of America – our farmers and producers depend on these workers to continue to feed and clothe the world.”
2. Expanding Timeline for Who Is a “Returning Worker”
In another ruling designed to increase the number of guestworkers headed to American fields, the U.S. is extending the pool of eligible workers. When the U.S. decided to eliminate new H-2A and H-2B workers from entering the country, that left recruiters scrambling.
“Fortunately, we have a database of thousands of returning workers and are actively recruiting additional returnees,” says Lydia Hock, a recruiter in Mexico with LaborMex. “We’ve recruited north of a thousand renewals this week alone.”
They sought out those who could qualify as returning workers who were not already part of the 2020 program. Now a returning worker is anyone who held a valid H-2A visa within the past 48 months, or four years.
“The workers also have to have a clean record with no illegal immigration issues to qualify,” Hock says.
Carol Miller is Editor of American Vegetable Grower
