2019 "All Florida Cowboy Art Championship” roundup

Linda Zentz (pictured) was first-place winner at Mac Martin’s “All Florida Cowboy Art Championship” with her oil painting “Steering At You.” The annual show is sponsored by the DeSoto Arts and Humanities Council. Linda studied art at Ohio University and Instituto Allende in Mexico. She moved to Florida part-time in 2006 and started attending courses and workshops through the Venice and Sarasota art centers, and also workshops with local master artists and various plein-air painting groups. “All this reignited my passion for painting and I haven’t stopped since,” Linda said. Dominique Shine took second place with her acrylic “Run With Confidence,” Casey Williams won third place with her photograph “The Reach.” There were two Honorable Mentions; “¡Determinado!” (Determined!) Deb Herbert and “Watusi on the Move” Johan Bjurman, and two Awards of Merit; “Arcadia Barn Find” by Rosemary Sexton and “The Horse Whisperer” by Kaytee Esser. Deb Herbert’s “Florida Cow Hunters” won people’s choice. www.desotoartscouncil.org

 PHOTO PROVIDED
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments